Wife whose face was horrifically burnt gives husband permission to leave her

A wife who suffered horrific burns to her face gave her husband permission to leave her after the devastating ordeal.

Primary school teacher, Halie Tennant’s life changed on May 30, 2020, when she went camping with her friend.

She had fallen asleep and woke up with horrifying burns across her face.

The 29-year-old from Melbourne, Australia had fallen while sleeping on the chair, which she believes must have tipped over and thrown her into the fire head-on.

Her friend, Kenzie, rushed to pour ice-cold water over her and scrambled to take her back to her house 2km away, to her husband Matthew.

Matthew kept her calm throughout the ordeal.

Halie was then rushed to ICU in The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne and spent the next eight days in a coma.

In the months that followed, Halie went through several surgeries and skin grafts.

She even asked her husband, who she had married earlier this year if he wanted to leave.

“I’m going to say this once, but if this is too much, you can leave,” she said to Matthew.

“No way, I love you,” he reassured her, reports That’s Life.

The school teacher also revealed why she had taken the camping trip in the first place – she and her husband had suffered a miscarriage and the trip was her “escape”.

However, after the accident, she struggled with coming to terms with it for a while.

“My face was covered in burns and scars – my identity had gone,” Ms Tenant said.

“Not knowing who you are any more is a hard thing to come to terms with,” she added.

A cruel stranger almost reduced her to tears when they compared her to a zombie.

But as time has gone on, she now has a more positive outlook.

She said: “I think of my accident as a wake-up call, a second chance to do better, to be better and to look after me better.”