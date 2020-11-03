Twin sisters killed by mum in murder-suicide ‘had been drugged before they died’

A mum who shot her seven-year-old twin daughters in a murder-suicide drugged them first, it has been revealed.

Mairy and Katie Elizabeth Deegan were found dead alongside the body of their 55-year-old mum Michele Boudreau Deegan – who was in a custody battle with their dad.

The grim discovery was made in Sudden Valley, Washington State, in the US, on October 24.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on Monday saying that an autopsy report shows the sisters had “ingested or otherwise consumed a substantial amount of sedatives”.

The release also added that the drugs would have “probably rendered them (the sisters) incoherent at the time of the incident.”

Police said the girl’s dad has been ruled out as a suspect as he had a “strong alibi” for the day and time the murders took place.

They believe Michele, who was a psychologist, killed the girls before turning the gun on herself.

A friend of Michele suggested she may have murdered the little girls because she feared her former partner would get custody of the girls.

A court hearing four days before their bodies were found decided both parents should share custody of their daughters after Michele had admitted she was suffering with mental health issues.

The police statement said: “She clearly stated her suicidal idealisations and that she would never leave her daughters alone without her.

“A court hearing on October 20 where joint custody was awarded to both Ms Boudreau and her estranged husband appears to have been the precipitating event that led to her decision.”

Michele had also posted links related to suicide and narcissistic parents on both her professional and personal Facebook pages.

Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo said: “It’s a real tragic situation that we’re still investigating, trying to get more information on what might have motivated someone to do something this horrific.”

In a Facebook post, one of her friends wrote: “Michelle was a wonderful woman….she had to have been trying (in an absolutely sick, unimaginably twisted way, obviously) to ‘protect’ the girls from a life with their dad without her.

“She was a kind and warm friend, bright and empathetic, a psychologist with a local practice that helped so many people, including me, and my daughter.”

She added: “This was a mental health tragedy, not a terrible person.”