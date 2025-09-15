Trump adviser Paula White Cain Insists Charlie Kirk is a MAGA Martyr Despite Tragedy

Pastor Paula White-Cain, a longtime spiritual adviser to President Donald Trump, said the killing of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk was part of God’s plan.

Speaking in a Sunday interview on Newsmax, White-Cain said she had known Kirk for more than a decade and described him as someone whose faith shaped his conservative politics.

“Charlie died a martyr,” she said, reported WJBC. “He was assassinated. And it truly is for the preaching of the gospel, which shaped his biblical worldview with conservative politics.”

Paula White Declares Charlie Kirk a Saint in Heaven After His Assassination

She went further, framing his death in religious terms. “What is behind Charlie and the assassination that caused him to be historically and textually, biblically, a martyr, his blood cries out for justice, but not to riot, not for revenge, but for revival,” she continued. “His blood cries out, according to Revelation chapter 6, as a martyr, that he is a witness now in heaven.”

White-Cain, who is part of the White House Faith Office, told viewers that Kirk is now a “saint” in heaven.

“God, and in his sovereign plan, this could not have happened without going through the sovereignty of God,” she said. “So we as believers understand that Charlie has been part of the highest calling of God to bring forth probably the greatest awakening and certainly the greatest we’ve ever seen in our lifetime.”

Pastor Paula White Says Kirk's Blood Cries Out for Revival Not Revenge

Her comments echo a larger theme within Trump’s faith circle, where the deaths of prominent figures are often described through a biblical lens. By calling Kirk’s killing part of a divine plan, White-Cain placed the tragedy in a context of religious sacrifice and purpose, suggesting his death would inspire a spiritual movement rather than division or violence.

For White-Cain, the message was about revival, not retaliation. Her remarks tried to turn grief into a call for faith, portraying Kirk’s death as both a loss and a catalyst for what she said could be the “greatest awakening” of this generation.