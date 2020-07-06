Essential Travel Items Every Girl Should Pack

Do you overpack your suitcase every time you travel? If you’ve had trouble closing your bag, or you thought you needed another one, don’t do it! That’s the first sign that you packed way too much stuff, and should re-pack using this list.

The bonus about traveling light is no extra baggage fees or lost luggage ever again! The vital element is to choose versatile clothing that can mix and match, and remember that you’ll probably buy some items that you can wear also.

What’s Your Destination?

If you’re going to a hot place like Cuba, then you’ll obviously be packing beach accessories like a swimsuit, sunscreen, and shorts. But if you’re going to somewhere in Europe, you may want to pack an umbrella, a warm jacket, and walking shoes. It all depends on where you go, the time of year, and what the weather is like, so check the forecast ahead of time and pack accordingly, including the travel items below.



Photo Credit: myvmc.com

The Essential Packing List

You should know exactly where these key items are at all times while on vacation. Losing them is awful because it’ll literally ruin your trip. Even though you can buy another travel guide or map in the country you visit, it’s still nice to carry your own from home if you’ve made notes in the pages. Keep these items safe under your clothing (or in a tamper proof bag) if you’re traveling to a place known for high theft with pickpockets.

Printed tickets*

Travel wallet*

Passport*

Cash and credit cards*

Cell phone and charger*

Travel info/itinerary/photocopy of passport*

Travel guide with map and phrases*

Comforts

These items would come in handy in your carry-on (including the rest of the list items with stars beside them), and you’ll thank yourself later when you find that you need them during that long nine hour flight. Being comfortable on a plane shouldn’t be a pain if you pack the right items so that you’re prepared for anything.

Earplugs

Eye mask

Travel pillow

Sunglasses/glasses

Hat

A large scarf or sarong

Flip-flops/foldable flats

Face cloth/face wipes

Clothes

Instead of folding your clothes in your suitcase, roll them up, and if you want to take it a step further, put rolled up clothes in extra large sized zip locks and press out all the air to compress your clothes even more. If you’re traveling with a delicate piece that you don’t want wrinkled, place tissue paper on both sides of the garment before rolling in up. Place disposable shower caps around your shoes to keep things clean.

Toiletries

You can always rely on complimentary hotel shampoos, lotions, etc. But, for those who want to bring their own, pack items no larger than 100 grams of liquids, creams, or gels if you plan on placing them in your carry-on bag. Since the air-cabin pressure changes during a flight, it’s best to put all your liquids and creams into a zip lock bag in case of spillage. Wrapping the top with plastic wrap and an elastic can work too.

Toothbrush, floss, and travel sized toothpaste*

Shampoo/conditioner (optional)

Moisturizer (optional)

Makeup

Deodorant*

Travel wipes

Q-Tips (travel sized pack)

Shaver plus travel sized shave gel (don’t have this in your carry-on)

Medications (prescriptions, allergy pills, pain relief tablets, etc.)*



Photo Credit: iheartorganizing.blogspot.ca

Chap stick*

Tissues*

Eye drops*

Hand sanitizer*

Hair elastics (2)*

Zip lock with laundry detergent (optional)

Blow dryer (optional)

Travel sized hair straightener (optional)

Quick-dry towel (optional)

Snacks

Having something to snack on, besides the delicious airplane food, is important to keep your energy up and hunger down. Most of the time, passengers are only given small cups of water, juice, or soda for the entire flight, and unless you want to keep asking the flight attendants repeatedly for more refreshments, take an empty water bottle with you through the gates and fill it up at a fountain before boarding. Chewing gum while the plane is taking off and landing will help pop the pressure in your ears.

Water bottle*

Protein/granola bars*

Nuts*

Gum*

Gadgets

To save on space and to help you organize your bag, place all your device’s chargers inside a glasses case or in a small plastic container so that you don’t have chords everywhere. If you chose to bring your gadgets, pack them in the centre of your suitcase to protect them from damage. Also, if you put a ‘fragile’ sticker on your bag, it will be kept on the top of the pile and will not be thrown around by baggage men.

Voltage wall adapter

Laptop or tablet* (optional)

Camera and with extra batteries

Chargers for each electronic device

Entertainment

Whether it’s to keep your mind busy while en route to your destination, document your travels, or keep you entertained, having one of the items below could be your best travel companion. Having noise-cancelling headphones also helps on long journeys when you need to have a break with some peace and quiet.

Journal and pen*

E-book reader, magazine, or book*

Headphones*

Travel speakers

Miscellaneous

These are items that will come in handy if you plan on doing a lot of shopping, or if you’re traveling to different places with pools or beaches around and laundry service isn’t easily accessible.

Extra zip lock bags (for the items you buy on your trip)

Plastic grocery bags (for dirty laundry or wet bathing suits)

Pillowcase (optional)

Regardless of where you go, everyone at Faze Magazine would like to wish you happy packing and bon voyage! Tell us about your packing tips!