Teen Mutilated and ‘had Hands and Feet cut off’ after being Burned alive in Attack

The victim’s sister confirms the fate of the teenager after a dog walker discovered her remains before the car could be taken away and crushed by the authorities amid fears of gang involvement.

A teen’s hands and feet were severed before she was burned alive in her vehicle, and her bones were discovered by a dog walker.

Following the attack in Havelock North, New Zealand, the body of Ariki Rigby, 18, was so severely burned that officers initially confused her for a sheep carcass.

Ariki’s sister Anahera told the crime podcast The Felon Show: “You know they do say that she had broken bones,” adding: “I suppose they forgot to mention that she also had her hands and feet cut off.”

(Image: 1News/YouTube)

Ariki was killed early in September last year, with Anahera saying: “Police were going to get the car towed and crushed had the person who found her didn’t find her in time.

”We were so grateful that they found her otherwise she would have forever been declared a missing person. They had done a lot to her. I found out so much about her.”

According to the New Zealand Herald, officers earlier stated that potential witnesses might not come forward due to gang ties of those suspected of being responsible.

Ariki was visiting family when she was killed. Anahera told the podcast: “The last memory I have is of her walking out my doors and jumping in her car.

“The window won’t go up so I had to put a rubbish bag over it. It was raining. That was a sign she shouldn’t go anywhere.

“I was begging her to stay but she didn’t want to. I kept trying to tell her to stay,” adding: “She wanted to go to Hastings and I told her, ‘You got beaten up there’.”