Shocking footage shows 100mph race moments before dad kills son in horror crash

Shocking footage shows two cars speeding at 100mph on a motorway moments before a three-year-old boy was killed.

Israr Muhammed, 41, lost control of his Honda Civic as he and another driver, Adam Malloy, drove “like idiots” in the outside lane of the M62 in East Yorkshire in July 2018.

Muhammed’s son, Say Han Ali, suffered fatal head injuries after the car spun across all three lanes of the motorway and hit a tree on an embankment.

Say’s sister, 7, suffered serious and life-changing facial injuries and their mother suffered multiple head and internal injuries and was in a coma for over a month.

Malloy fled the scene but was later arrested along with Muhammed, HullLive reports.

The crash closed the motorway for seven hours.

Muhammed was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing death while uninsured after a trial at Hull Crown Court in October.

Malloy was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Both were jailed for four-and-a-half-years.

Dashcam footage, released by Humberside Police shows Malloy and Muhammed racing on the M62.

The Honda Civic can be seen in the video driving on the outside lane of the M62, closely followed by Malloy’s car, also a Honda Civic.

The car filming the race is travelling in the middle lane at speeds of 88 mph and is very quickly overtaken by the other two.

At one point during the 16 second clip, Malloy’s car can be seen to be less than ten metres away from Muhammed’s before they race out of view.

Hull Crown Court heard that soon after, the tyre on Muhammed’s car blew out and the vehicle crashed.

Judge David Tremberg said: “Expert assessment of the footage reveals that each of you was travelling in excess of 100mph and there were roughly 10 metres between your cars as you sped along.

“Other drivers formed the impression that you were racing and driving like idiots.

“This competitive driving started someway back before it was captured on dashcam footage.

“You, Israr Muhammed, had safe choices you could have made.

“Nobody forced you to exceed the speed limit, or stay, pigheadedly in the outside lane of the motorway as the middle lane was clear for a long stretch.

“The rules of the road are there for a reason. Each of you is culpable for creating an obvious, foreseeable and avoidable risk and dangers to yourselves and other road users.

“This young boy was entirely blameless and had his whole life ahead of him.”