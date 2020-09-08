A surfer has been killed in a shark attack off Australia’s Gold Coast

A man has died after a shark attack on a Gold Coast beach despite heroic surfers dragging him out of the water in a frantic attempt to save his life.

At least six people, some in wetsuits and carrying surfboards, were seeing clutching the man as he was carried onto the sand at Greenmount Beach in Coolangatta, near the Queensland-NSW border this afternoon.

The 46-year-old man is believed to have been bitten on the leg. He had been surfing out the front of the local surf club at the time of the attack.

#UPDATE: A male, believed to be in his 60s, is being treated by paramedics after reportedly suffering a bite to the leg by a shark at #Greenmount Beach.



Emergency services rushed to the scene and treated the man on the beach, but he later died as a result of his injuries.Local surfer Leo Cabral was filming his 13-year-old son in the water at the time of the incident.”

I was focused on my son with a camera and I heard people yelling ‘shark, shark, shark’,” Mr Cabral told 9News.com.au.”I looked around and thought maybe it’s a dolphin.

I looked again at my son and with my camera, I zoomed in next to him to his left and I saw a board and the guy was laying down in the water.

“The first thing that came to my mind was that I just wanted my son and his friends to be out of the water … I couldn’t feel my body at all, I was completely frozen, I was blank.”I started screaming to my son to get out of the water.”

Mr Cabral, who has lived in the area for 12 years, said panic broke out on the beach.”Everyone was running around, there were kids crying on the sand … A few people were standing by and were watching and couldn’t believe what they were seeing,” he said.”

It was so sad, it was really sad.”The beach was quickly evacuated.Beaches north and south of Greenmount were closed after the attack.Beaches further afield on the Gold Coast are expected to be closed tomorrow. The police helicopter was deployed, searching for any sign of the shark.

There has not been a shark attack on the Gold Coast since 2012, when a 20-year-old surfer was bitten off Nobby Beach, further north from Coolangatta.