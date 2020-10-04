Seann Walsh criticised by domestic violence charity for choke-slamming girlfriend

Comedian Seann Walsh has been criticised by a domestic violence charity for a choke-slam video he filmed with his girlfriend Grace Adderley.

The joke video was filmed by Grace and Seann and showed him grab her by the throat and throw her onto a bed in a wrestling-inspired move.

Grace posted the clip to her Instagram account and captioned it: “Wrestlemania”.

It was a video clearly done in humour, as a topless Seann grabbed her, with Grace pulling a distressed face and then laughing after landing on the bed.

Grace’s followers commented with laughing emojis in the replies section.

However, domestic violence charity Solace Women’s Aid were not impressed with the video and have spoken out against what they saw as “normalising “and “glamourising” violence against women.

Shaista Aziz, a spokesperson for the charity, told The Sun: “Glamorising choking women and grabbing women by the throat is starting to become more prevalent in imagery posted on Instagram and social media and by high-profile people.

“Violence and violence against women and girls should never be normalised in any form – it is disturbing to see these images.”

Seann’s representatives did not want to comment when contacted by Mirror Online.

The video has now been removed from Grace’s Instagram account.

The comedian rose to national prominence following his stint on the 2018 series of BBC One celebrity dance series Strictly Come Dancing.

A scandal arose when Seann was photographed romantically kissing professional dance partner Katya Jones.

At the time, Katya was married to co-star Neil Jones and Seann was involved in a romantic relationship which subsequently ended.

Katya went on to split up with then-husband Neil the following year.

Seann was seen publicly to be dating girlfriend Grace Adderley in April 2019.

In August this year, Seann posted a lengthy statement explaining why he had chosen to quit Twitter due to swathes of online abuse.

He penned: “Been off Twitter for around a week. I had to come back on to DM someone. Quickly checked the mentions. This app has contributed to making the last couple of years of my life, absolute hell.

“When I was in my mid twenties, before there was even the term ‘troll’, I had a TV show. It wasn’t good but I was young and inexperienced. Nevertheless, that should have been an exciting time in my life. But instead I remember it for someone tweeting me ‘What is @seannwalsh and how do we make it die?’

“I must hear that echo in my mind every few weeks. I hate this place. It’s poisonous.”

Seann added: “To everyone that has got in touch on here over the years to say you enjoyed one of my gigs or shows, thank you so much, I’m sorry I didn’t get back to all of you.

“Now. To everyone who has abused me on here, even the ones that didn’t @ me, from the bottom of my heart and all the energy I can will, f**k you. Really f**k you.

“I won’t miss this place. What even is it? In all my life, I don’t think I’ve actually heard anyone talk about the things people talk about on here in real life.

“Chill out and have a biscuit.”