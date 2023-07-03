Salma Hayek Sets the Internet Ablaze with Steamy New Photos

Salma Hayek, the remarkable 56-year-old actress known for her incredible talent and stunning swimsuit shots, has once again set the internet ablaze with a series of steamy new photos. This time, Hayek decided to take things to the next level by baring it all, posing nude while luxuriating in a sauna. Unsurprisingly, fans are utterly captivated by her boldness.

In the captivating photos, Hayek showcases her self-care routine, giving a glimpse into her preferred method of relaxation: the sauna. With nothing but two white towels adorning her chest and hips, she confidently reclines on the wooden sauna bed, exuding both grace and confidence. The alluring shots have left fans completely enamored.

Salma Hayek’s latest display of fearless self-expression has once again proven her ability to command attention and captivate audiences worldwide.

“Embracing the healing power of the sauna and sweating out the stress this #WorldWellbeingWeek 🙏🏼, ” the Magic Mike star captioned the post.

Fans were understandably captivated by the stunning photos. “Absolute goddess 🔥❤️😍,” one fan wrote. “No need to turn on the heat in the sauna. You did that when you walked in. 🔥😘❤️,” another added.

We have to admit—while Hayek looks stunning in the photos, she also looks pretty relaxed. That’s because, in terms of saunas and wellbeing, the star certainly knows what she’s doing.

There are so many benefits of using a sauna, including relaxation of the body and mind. In fact, studies suggest a link between frequent sauna use and decreased risk of mental disorders, Jari A. Laukkanen, M.D., Ph.D., F.E.S.C., cardiologist and professor at the University of Eastern Finland previously told Prevention.

So, what else does Hayek do for self-care? As evident from her glowing (dare we say, makeup-free?) complexion in these recent snaps, we’d guess a serious skincare routine is also at work.

In terms of cleansing, Hayek likes to keep it simple. “I never cleanse my skin in the morning,” Hayek told The New York Times. “My grandmother taught me that at night, your skin replenishes all the things you lost during the day. Also, if I cleanse very well at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up?” For her nighttime cleanse, she likes to remove her makeup with coconut oil.

Next, she likes to keep her skin nourished and hydrated. She told The New York Times that she likes to use “a mix of serums and oils depending on my skin that day.” Her last tip? Don’t over-exfoliate. “Exfoliating a lot may make you look good in the short term, but not I think in the long term,” she explained.

While Hayek is all about self-care and being the best version of herself, we also love that she always keeps it real with her fans. Take her recent selfie where she showed off her “white hairs and wrinkles” as an example.

In fact, Hayek believes that aging is “beautiful.” She recently told Glamour: “I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older.”