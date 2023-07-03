Recent Photos Suggest Donald Trump Is Disregarding Strict Legal Warnings

Former US President Donald Trump appears to be disregarding warnings from the judge overseeing the Mar-a-Lago case. Despite facing multiple legal battles, Trump continues to ignore restrictions on his communication with certain individuals.

The situation involves one of Trump’s aides, Walt Nauta, who has been indicted for alleged mishandling of classified documents. Nauta faces six charges, including making false statements. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman explicitly ordered Trump and Nauta not to discuss the case with each other.

However, on June 30, the two were spotted together in South Philadelphia during their visit to the Moms for Liberty Summit. While it may seem reasonable for them to be seen together since they still work closely, the issue arises because they were not engaged in official campaign work or attending the summit. Instead, they were observed indulging in cheesesteaks.

This incident raises concerns about Trump’s compliance with legal restrictions and his willingness to heed the judge’s warnings regarding communication in the ongoing case.

In photos obtained by RadarOnline, Naulta and the Home Alone 2 star were seen at Pat’s King of Steaks, and from Nauta’s expression, he doesn’t seem too happy that their luncheon was caught on someone’s phone.

It’s unknown what the two were discussing, but being seen out for a more informal trip where it doesn’t have to be strictly business talk is making people question a lot.