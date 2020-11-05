Proud Boys members stabbed in street brawl near White House after leaving bar

Members of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys and a Trump supporter were stabbed during a brawl after watching US election coverage at a bar.

Video posted on social media shows a group of people brawling on a pavement just blocks from the White House. As the fight ends, conservative activist Bevelyn Beatty says “they stabbed me” as she clutches her lower back.

Enrique Tarrio, founder of the Trump-supporting Proud Boys, claims he was slashed in the stomach.

Beatty claims they were knifed by Black Lives Matter (BLM) “kids”, but the local BLM chapter said none of its activists were involved and the claims were “a lie”.

Police not have yet publicly confirmed how the incident started or commented on claims that the other people were part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The stabbing happened at about 2.30am local time on Wednesday as the race between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden was too close to call.

Police in Washington, DC, said the men who were knifed identified themselves as members of the Proud Boys, NBC News reported.

The four who were stabbed were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have launched a hunt for three suspects – two men and a woman – who left the scene.

Proud Boys leader Tarrio told the far-right Gateway Pundit that he was slashed in the stomach and Beatty was knifed in the back.

He claims they were knifed while trying to help a man.

In the video, a man is seen clutching the side of his face with blood on his hands, and says “I’m bleeding”.

Tarrio also claimed they were attacked by Black Lives Matter supporters.

But Black Lives Matter DC said the claims weren’t true.

Responding to a local TV station’s tweet, a spokesperson wrote: “This is a LIE! You all are doing irresponsible dangerous journalism.

“@Mvmnt4BlkLives or @DMVBlackLives have nothing to do with these stabbings.”

In a video posted from her hospital bed, Beatty claims she was stabbed by “Black Lives Matter kids” while trying to help a man they had confronted.

Earlier in the evening, she announced that she was going to Harry’s bar and invited her social media followers to join her.

She gained attention in July when she painted over a Black Lives Matter mural outside of Trump Tower in New York.

Security was stepped up in Washington on Election Day, but trouble flared as BLM activists and Trump supporters clashed outside the White House. Three people were arrested.

Elsewhere, demonstrators squared off with officers on Black Lives Matter Plaza Northwest, near to the White House, after the men were detained.

It was not clear why they were being held.

Chants of “f*** the police” and “no justice, no peace” broke out while demonstrators called on police to release the men.

Some protestors kicked police bicycles while others called for the crowd to not allow them to take away the two detainees. Officers escorted the detained men out through the barrier of bikes.