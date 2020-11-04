Policeman ‘punches Biden supporter 5 times’ after he was caught ‘taunting Trump voters’

Police officers were caught on camera assaulting a Democrat after he wound up Donald Trump supporters at a rally.

Scott Rexroat mockingly draped himself in a Confederate flag and wore a face shield with the President’s picture on it which infuriated Republicans in Palm Harbor, near Tampa in Florida.

The 59-year-old also held up anti-Trump signs, with officers at the scene adamant some contained swastikas, though witnesses have challenged this.

He was arrested after being accused of instigating fights and striking an officer as they dragged him away from a crowd.

In video footage, one deputy appears to strike Mr Rexroat five times in the head with a closed fist before elbowing him in the back while he is being held on the ground.

Joe Biden supporters were waving signs in an area used by Democrats for months to show their support, before Republican rally attendees moved in on them, according to reports.

Wendy Wentz told WMNF the demonstration was “peaceful” and said she felt confident if any trouble brewed police would be there to protect everyone, “but I didn’t expect that”.

An unnamed witness said officers grabbed Mr Rexcoat from behind and he appeared to be unaware who had hold of him.

“The police went from behind him and grabbed his arm. And he didn’t know who was after him. And he was saying I didn’t do anything and the cops proceeded to beat the…stomp the living…out of him,” she said. “It was horrible. It was absolutely horrible.”

“There was no Nazi, there was no swastika. There was nothing. The policeman came out of the blue.”

She added Trump supporters continued to swarm on the Democrats and “were looking for trouble”, prior to the police incident.

Mr Rexroat told WFLA he initially thought he was being grabbed by Republicans and fought back, before realising it was the police.

Referring to the references about swastikas in the police report, he said: “It sounds like a bunch of fabricated lies to me. That I was instigating a riot.”

The officers involved were reportedly not wearing body cameras.

One woman claimed she asked officers to help her as things turned violent and was told she “deserved it”.

Mr Rexroat had been attempting to harass Trump supporters with Trump-Swastika signs for days before the incident, one Republican said.

He charged with disorderly conduct and battery on a law enforcement officer before being released on $2,750 bond.