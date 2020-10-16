This is the heart-warming moment a family dog called Harry rushed to protect his young owner from being told off by her mother in China.

The parent got extremely upset after discovering that her new facial cream had been ripped open and used by her two-year-old child.

While the woman was scolding her daughter, their five-year-old golden retriever ran to shield the crying child with his paws.

The pet, named after J.K. Rowling’s fictional character Harry Potter, also snarled at the parent, seemingly telling her to back off.

Harry’s adorable reaction was captured by the pet owner, Ms Sun, on Friday at their home in eastern Chinese city Xuzhou.

The Chinese mother had just purchased a facial cream for her daughter and left it in the living room as she went to prepare lunch.

After she returned, the woman was exasperated to find that her toddler daughter, You You, teared up the product packaging while playing with the tub of moisturiser.

‘I was honestly really upset. I’d just bought the cream and half of it was already gone,’ Ms Sun, 32, told MailOnline. ‘My baby started crying because I was shouting at her quite aggressively.’

But the parent’s anger melted away when she saw her golden retriever, Harry, rushing to protect the little girl from being scolded.

Footage shows the furry guardian standing in front of the crying toddler while baring his teeth at the mother, seemingly warning her to stop.

The pet even became more defensive as the mother told him to move out of the way.

‘You, get up. Stop protecting [her],’ Ms Sun can be heard saying in the video.

Harry also appeared trying to comfort You You by wrapping his leg around the little girl and resting his head on her shoulder.

Amused by the dog’s reaction, the mother calmed down and stopped the scolding.

‘I was still upset but I thought it was also quite funny.’ Ms Sun said. ‘It was very heart-warming. Dogs would find ways to express their love if you treat them properly.’