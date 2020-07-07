5 reasons why your dog is your best friend

There are many reasons why dogs have earned the title of “man’s best friend”. Not only are they always on call for cuddles, but they have a special way of turning bad days into good ones. As dog owners, we can sometimes take their friendliness and loyalty for granted, so make sure you give as much love to your best friend as they do to you.

They don’t judge you

No matter what you do in life, your dog won’t judge you for it. They’ll still love you unconditionally no matter what mood you’re in or even how much takeaway you order. If you enjoy spending all day on the couch or having some big nights out, your life decisions won’t stop your dog loving you any less.

They’re always by your side

On top of keeping your secrets safe, your dog is one of the most loyal friends you’ll ever have. No matter how bad your day, your dog will always make an effort to lift your spirits to see you smile. Day or night, you can always count on your dog to comfort you and make you feel better.

They’re great workout partners

Part of being a good pet owner includes making sure your dog is getting their daily dose of exercise. Walking your dog is one of the best ways to stay active, and better yet, running around and playing fetch with them means you’re both having fun while keeping fit. There are many other ways too that you and your dog can enjoy your time together and build a stronger bond.

Take a trip to a dog-friendly beach, explore nature on a weekend hike or give an agility session a go and meet up with other dog owners. Before you work up a sweat, have a read through our “5 reasons why your dog could be your greatest personal trainer” blog for some tips on how your dog can help you get motivated.

They’re always happy to see you

There’s nothing like coming home to see your dog wagging their tail and jumping up in excitement to see you. It’s a good feeling coming home and knowing you have been missed; it can be enough to turn a bad day into a good one.

They’re happy to do what you want to do

We all have those friends who cancel on us last minute or aren’t interested in hanging out. Luckily, your dog is a live-in best friend who is always up for an adventure. If you just want to chill on the couch and watch movies, your dog will be more than happy to cuddle up next to you. If you fancy a long walk, your dog will be delighted to join you. No matter how you want to spend your day, you’ll never be alone with a dog by your side.