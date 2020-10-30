Girl, 14, put newborn baby in freezer as she was ‘too scared to tell her parents’

A schoolgirl was so frightened of telling her parents she had given birth that she put her baby boy in the freezer to die, say police.

The 14-year-old, who is now in a serious condition in hospital, gave birth in secret to a baby boy before putting him in a plastic bag and placing him in a freezer in the family’s garage.

Neither her family nor her teachers had realised she was pregnant, say reports.

The girl named Anastasia later admitted to paramedics what she had done.

But by then it was too late to save him.

She hid the child because she was too scared to tell her parents, she said.

Her father was busy working in the yard when she carried the child to the freezer.

The Ombudsman for the region of Novosibirsk, in Siberia in southern Russia, Nadezhda Boltenko, told local station 360TV that the schoolgirl’s mother had called an ambulance for her daughter.

“She heard her moaning at night and thought her daughter was suffering from appendicitis,” said Boltenko.

In fact, the baby by then was already born, and the girl was bleeding heavily – with no-one to help her.

In the ambulance she “confessed to paramedics she had given birth and hidden the child from the adults in the freezer” at the family home in Verkh-Tula village near Novosibirsk city.

The ombudsman called it a “terrible case”.

The girl is now in hospital in a “serious” condition, she said.

A neighbour said she wondered if the girl was pregnant and mentioned this to Anastasia’s mother.

But she replied that she had just gained some weight.

Anastasia Kuleshova, an official from the Russian Investigative Committee said “all the circumstances of the infant’s death” are being checked by detectives.

The father of the child is aged 16, reports suggest.

He and the girl had broken up in the summer.