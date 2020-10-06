Long Covid: Mum ‘changed forever’ as her five children suffer six months of agony

A mum has ‘changed forever’ after watching her five children suffer a six-month ‘long Covid’ ordeal.

Charlie Mountford-Hill said two of her children came down with coronavirus in March, although the other three appeared to avoid it.

However, around a month later all of them started exhibiting ‘long Covid’ symptoms, including skin rashes, ‘Covid toe’ and diarrhea.

Her youngest daughter, who was hospitalised twice, was in such pain she begged ‘when will my tummy stop hurting?’ every morning.

Charlie, 37, from Milton Keynes, told Mirror Online: “It’s changed me forever.

“I’ve had to watch my children be sick for six months – and be sick myself.”

Her youngest, Mimi, five, fell sick on March 6 and was ill for four weeks, suffering a high temperature and ‘constant pain’.

The youngster, who was four at the time, was hospitalised in April, before being readmitted in May.

Charlie said: “She didn’t get out of bed the whole time we were in hospital.

“Every day she cried. She would wake up every morning and say ‘when will my tummy stop hurting?’.”

Mimi’s brother Indy, 10, started suffering symptoms around a week after his sister.

Then aged nine, he experienced severe lethargy, a temperature and diarrhea which lasted for weeks.

The other three children initially appeared to avoid catching the virus, however in the last six months they have all shown ‘long Covid’ symptoms, Charlie said.

She told Mirror Online: “About four to six weeks after we were sick, I started to notice we were getting sick again.”

Mimi suffered peeling feet and fingers, ‘Covid toe’, rashes, joint pain and lethargy.

Indy had to be taken to A&E at the beginning of May because he was struggling to breathe and had ‘horrific’ nose bleeds.

Charlie added: “He had a massive blood clot coming out of his nose… blood clots the size of my hand. It happened four times in 24 hours.”

He also experienced rashes, bloodshot eyes and gastric pains, his mum said.

Beck, 12, also fell sick and had skin rashes, bruising, bloodshot eyes and ‘Covid toe’, which left his feet so painful he could not put on his shoes at times.

Meanwhile, Emmett, eight, has been battling a recurring rash for the last few months, while her 15-year-old boy Nico has suffered diarrhea and hives.

Charlie, a part-time colon hydrotherapist, is certain coronavirus caused all of her children’s health issues.

The family-of-seven was previously very active, with Charlie training to become a yoga teacher and running up to 12km three times a week.

The mum has been forced to stop her yoga and has not been able to run since falling ill in March.

She went to A&E on March 22 after returning home from a trip to her mum’s house, where she left a present on her doorstep.

After she parked her car, she found herself barely able to breathe and feared she would die.

She told Mirror Online: “I couldn’t breathe. It felt like my lungs were in a vice.”

Charlie has been battling symptoms ever since – and even saw ‘clumps’ of her hair fall out in August.

She went back to A&E on April 13 with severe chest pains, which she said felt like a heart attack, although she claims doctors told her she was fine.

Her pharmacist husband, Zed, 40, also fell ill with a cough and a temperature.

Although their children have returned to school, all of them have since had some time off as a result of illness.