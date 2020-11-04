Horrific moment boy, 12, is viciously sucker punched by man in random street attack

Horrifying footage shows the moment a 12-year-old boy was sucker punched unconscious by a stranger while he waited for his friend in a street.

The youngster was sitting on a kerb in Brooklyn, New York, in broad daylight when a man in a blue shirt walks calmly up to him before tapping him on the shoulder.

At first it appears, from a street camera angled at the cross roads, that the man is leaning down to speaking to the boy.

But instead he wildly swings at the children with his fist.

Such is the ferocity of the grown man’s punch that the defenceless boy lost consciousness immediately while his attacker calmly walks away.

Paramedics were called to the scene and rushed him to Coney Island hospital in stable condition for treatment.

He sustained fractures to bones in his face and significant bleeding and bruising but police say he is likely to recover.

The disturbing incident happened in Coney Island, New York, on October 14 at around 3pm.

New York Police Department have now released the footage, taken from surveillance cameras, in the hope of finding the attacker, who is believed to be aged between 20 and 30.

The incident took place as several cars were passing by so investigators hope that someone might have seen something although it doesn’t appear that anyone stopped to help.