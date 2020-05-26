Inside Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ $14M Mansion

Sophie and Joe are isolating together in a lavish Tinsel Town pad amid the coronavirus crisis that boasts a pool, wine cellar and home cinema

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are some of Hollywood’s hottest property, and with their first child around the corner they’re under the spotlight even more than usual.

The Game of Thrones star and hitmaker tied the knot – twice – last year, and recently announced that Sophie is pregnant.

They’re currently isolating amid the coronavirus crisis in a $14 million pad, sat just around the corner from Joe’s brother Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra.

It measures a whopping 15,000 square feet and brings with it just under an acre of land – not too bad for city digs.

With a blend of modern and farmhouse aesthetics, the property oozes effortless class and style – as well as plenty of natural light, floor to ceiling windows fitted through most of the house.

As if this wasn’t enough, the Jonas’ have their own screening room, complete with rows of sofas.

Heading downstairs, visitors will find a wine cellar no doubt stocked out with fine vintages.

Outside, there’s the pool, and of course the accompanying deck chairs so the pair can catch some rays while they’re kept housebound.

An at home gym, including exercise bikes and a cross trainer, is also fitted out with a TV and art works.

Meanwhile, their wardrobe space has fans swooning.

There’s definitely a focus on nature and relaxation throughout, the interior having a minimalist – and not overcrowded – feel, while the exterior is dominated by plant life.

Of course, the grass is immaculately green and immaculately cared for.

Walking up to the front door, visitors are flanked by bushes, while the back garden is shaded by overhanging trees.

The bathrooms are luxuriously huge, with a whole lot of marble, while the walls of the interior are dominated by bookshelves or arty additions.