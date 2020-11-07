Girl, 2, dies after ‘swallowing toilet cleaner capsule’ and vomiting pink liquid

A two-year-old girl died after apparently swallowing a toilet cleaner capsule which caused her to vomit pink liquid, an inquest has heard.

Arietta-Grace Barnett began vomiting a “bright pink liquid” on June 28 last year, with her mother rushing her to hospital fearing she may have ingested the toxic capsule.

On July 2, she was declared well enough to leave hospital before attending an outpatient appointment the following day, the Winchester hearing was told.

But when Arietta-Grace began bleeding on July 9, she was readmitted to Southampton General Hospital and died that day.

Coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp said Arietta-Grace was believed to have swallowed a Toilet Duck capsule.

She said: “On June 28, 2019, Lucy Cook called 111 concerned her daughter Arietta-Grace may have swallowed a cleaning product while mum was downstairs, Arietta was upstairs.

“An ambulance was called and Arietta was suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting that was reported as pink in colour.

“She was admitted to hospital and remained there until July 2 when she was discharged.

“She went to an outpatient clinic on July 3 and sadly she was readmitted to hospital on July 9 in cardiac arrest having suffered bleeding at home earlier that day.

“It wasn’t possible to revive Arietta and she died in hospital.”

Ms Rhodes-Kemp said it was unclear why the vomit was pink when the Toilet Duck capsule Arietta-Grace was suspected to have swallowed was a blue/green colour.

She said Arietta-Grace’s mother Mrs Cook had pink hair at the time but she had told doctors there was no hair dye in the house.

Dr Nicola Trevelyan, consultant paediatrician at Southampton General Hospital, said: “We couldn’t make sense of why the vomit was bright pink.”

She said no-one had seen Arietta-Grace swallow the capsule, but added: “That seemed to be the most logical thing she might have taken.

“My experience as a paediatrician is that products that look like sweets will attract children to play with them.”

Dr Trevelyan said although Arietta-Grace continued to have difficulty taking on fluids and food while admitted to hospital, she stopped vomiting and her condition appeared to improve.

The inquest continues.