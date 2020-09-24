Shocked workers encounter ‘giant rat’ while cleaning sewers ( Watch )

As crews were cleaning 22 tons of trash from Mexico City’s drainage system, they came across what is being described as a “giant rat.”

The rat, which turned out to be a Halloween prop that was in a warehouse, apparently washed away during storms, somehow disappearing into a labyrinth of drains underground.

People who saw the giant rat could not figure out how it squeezed through a drain in the first place due to its size but everyone marveled at how much it looked like a real rodent.

Some even said if they had seen it on a street, they would’ve run away in fear.

One woman named Evelin López admitted it was hers, all part of materials she had collected for Halloween, but that it washed away years ago during storms.

López said she had asked for assistance to search the drain many times but no one ever came to help.

She wasn’t sure what she was going to do with her prop or whether she planned to keep it.

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

10 Delicious Ways to Cool Down at Disneyland

Alex Jane

How to make a Tissue Paper Turkey

Alex R.

Fashion Central International November 2015 Issue Published

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign