Woman labelled ‘genius’ for sharing ‘revolutionary’ way she eats duck pancakes

When it comes to a Chinese takeaway, we want all of it – the sweet and sour chicken, spring rolls, prawn crackers, special fried rice, chow mein noodles – the whole works.

If we can get some crispy duck pancakes as well, we’ll definitely be adding that to the order, because there’s a hilarious trick we have to try.

A woman named Sabrina Corrin has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the unusual way she likes to eat duck pancakes.

In a video showing off her Chinese takeaway order, Sabrina explained that she’d got a quarter duck but she doesn’t eat it “in the same way everybody else does while they’re at home”.

She demonstrated her bizarre, but kind of genius, method, saying: “Put a bit of everything on the fork, dip it in the sauce, hold the pancake over your face and just push it all straight in.”

More than 171,000 people liked her video and commented to share their thoughts on it.

One user branded her technique “revolutionary”.

They wrote: “That technique of eating that duck and pancakes is revolutionary… taking notes.”

OBSESSED with the way this lass eats duck pancakes. A visionary pic.twitter.com/2Q7YO86CIg — meg (@megcantsurf) September 10, 2020

Another said: “Pancake moves are genius”.

“That duck pancake thing was the best thing I’ve ever seen,” replied a third.

Someone else commented: “Thank you so much for this video. That pancake technique is outstanding.”

“You are an inspiration,” added a different user.

The video also made its way over to Twitter where it was shared by a user named Meg.

Meg tweeted: “OBSESSED with the way this lass eats duck pancakes. A visionary.”

Her tweet also went viral, with over 18,000 retweets and more than 117,000 likes.

Meg later updated her post to say that she had been told by many fellow Twitter users that this method of eating duck pancakes is actually very common.

She added: “Ok so lots of people have said this how many Asian people eat duck pancakes!! Didn’t know this, literally saw this technique for the first time day, but absolute respect to them.”