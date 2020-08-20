A Fast and Easy Chicken Recipe For Making Drumsticks on the Stove

Just because you’re short on time, doesn’t mean a great dinner is out of reach. On days where time’s a premium, try this fast and easy chicken recipe — just replace a whole chicken with the drumsticks instead.

This simple swap dramatically cuts down the cooking time; instead of taking about an hour and a half, these beautifully burnished drumsticks can be on the table in about 45 minutes.

The juicy chicken perfectly soaks up the lemon, so every bite will be a treat. Pair this easy meal with store-bought mashed potatoes or your favorite side of greens to make it complete.

Because this recipe is so simple, we won’t be surprised if you’re making it every night of the week. Enjoy!

NOTES

For juicy chicken, season the drumsticks with salt and pepper at least 30 minutes before cooking, and as early as 3 days before cooking.

INGREDIENTS

Kosher salt

Pepper, freshly cracked

10-16 skin-on chicken drumsticks

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 tablespoons butter

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Zest of 1 lemon, plus 1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

DIRECTIONS

Generously season the drumsticks with salt and pepper, and let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes, time permitting. Pat the drumsticks dry with paper towels just before cooking. Heat a 12-inch, heavy-bottomed skillet (preferably not nonstick) over medium-high heat. If you don’t have a large enough skillet, use two smaller skillets. Add the oil and half the butter. When the butter is foaming, brown the drumsticks on all sides in batches; transfer the browned drumsticks to a plate. Reduce the heat to medium-low, add all the drumsticks back to the skillet(s), cover with the lid, and cook for 20-25 minutes, rearranging the drumsticks every 5-10 minutes for even cooking. Remove the lid and add the remaining butter, garlic, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Gently toss to coat the drumsticks. Take the skillet off the heat and leave the flavors to infuse for a few minutes (this also allows the chicken to rest). Sprinkle with parsley, and serve hot.

INFORMATION

Category Main Dishes

Cuisine North American

Yield 3-4 servings