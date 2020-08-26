Eight Best Low-Carb Side Dishes That Are Super-Relishing

A colorful platter of assorted meals is equal to a healthy, nutritious meal. If you are especially leading a low-carb lifestyle, then you’d be happy to learn about several flavor-packed low carb side dishes that are enjoyable.

Many of these side dishes are not only healthy but are super-delicious. Whether you are looking for a low-carb option for weekend family dinner or a brunch-planning with colleagues, everyone will relish these recipes.

Try These Low-Carb Side Dishes On Your Next Meal Planning:

Get to know the eight low-carb side dishes below:

1. Eggplant Fries:

Description:

Eggplant fries are a healthy low carb choice. It is filled with Italian seasonings, garlic salt, and cheese. The sticks are not fried but broiled.

Ingredients:

  • Parmesan cheese
  • Eggs
  • Italian seasoning
  • Wheat gram
  • Egg plant
  • Garlic salt
  • Pasta sauce
  • Cooking spray

Directions:

  • Heat the broiler and whisk two large eggs. In another bowl, add wheat gram, Italian seasonings, and Parmesan cheese.
  • Trim the ends of the eggplant into ½ thick strips.
  • Dip the eggplant into the egg mixture and coat it with cheese. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray and place the eggplant over it.
  • Use the eggplant coating with extra cooking spray.
  • Broil in and heat for three minutes.
  • Turn the eggplant with extra coat of cooking spray.
  • Broil until it turns to golden brown for two minutes.
  • Serve immediately.

2. Grilled Veggies with Mustard Vinaigrette:

Description:

You can make this aromatic and nourishing side dish whenever you have guest come over for meals. The mustard vinaigrette gives the grilled veggies a good pop-out. The preparation time usually takes 20 minutes and it makes for about 10 servings.

Ingredients:

  • Red wine vinegar
  • Pepper
  • Honey
  • Dijon mustard
  • Salt
  • Canola oil
  • Olive oil
  • Squash
  • Sweet red peppers
  • Zucchini
  • Green onions
  • Sweet onions
  • Cooking spray

Directions:

  • Whisk ¼ red wine vinegar, 1/8 tsp pepper, one tsp Dijon mustard, ½ tsp salt, and one tsp honey.
  • Peel two large sweet onions, two medium zucchini, and two summer squash into small thick slices.
  • Lightly coat the onion, yellow squash, zucchini, and remaining veggies using the cooking spray.
  • Lightly fry the sweet onions over medium heat for 20 minutes or until tender. Turn frequently.
  • Grill the squash, zucchini, and peppers over medium heat for 10 minutes or until tender.
  • Grill the green onion for three to five minutes or until lightly charred. Turn occasionally.
  • Cut the veggies in cube size and transfer into a bowl.
  • Add ½ cup of vinaigrette and coat lightly.
  • Serve with the rest of the vinaigrette.

3. Cauliflower Fried Rice:

Description:

The cauliflower fried rice is a healthy low-carb side option. It can make for a light side dish if you have it in small servings.

Ingredients:

  • Cauliflower
  • Snow peas
  • Chopped carrots
  • Avocado oil or olive oil
  • Garlic
  • White onion
  • Eggs
  • Sesame oil
  • Parsley
  • Coconut aminos
  • Onions
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Directions:

  • Heat one tsp olive or avocado oil in a large pan on medium heat.
  • Add snow peas, carrots, and onions. Stir fry for about two to three minutes.
  • Add garlic and sauté for one extra minute.
  • Stir the rice and cook until tender for three minutes. Then add sesame oil and coconut aminos.
  • When the cauliflower rice is about to get cooked, add all the other ingredients to one side of the pan to make the eggs.
  • Add the eggs and scramble. Stir it and add the vegetables.

4. Lime And Sesame Grilled Eggplant:

Description:

The lime and sesame grilled eggplant is packed with nutritional benefits like seven gram carbohydrates, two gram fat, zero cholesterol, one gram protein, and 50 calories.

Ingredients:

  • Lime juice
  • Reduced sodium soy sauce
  • Shredded Gingerroot or ground ginger
  • Garlic clove
  • Sesame oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Honey
  • Eggplant
  • Green sliced onions
  • Sesame seeds
  • Red pepper flakes

Directions:

  • Whisk three tsp lime juice, one tsp sesame oil, ½ tsp reduced sodium soy sauce, one minced garlic clove, ½ tsp grated fresh gingerroot, and ½ tsp salt.
  • Brush two tsp of the juice blend over the eggplant slices.
  • Grill over medium heat for five minutes on either side. Or remove when tender.
  • Transfer the grilled eggplant to a plate.
  • Drizzle two tsp of honey and 1/8 tsp of pepper flakes to the remaining juice blend over the eggplant.
  • Sprinkle using thinly sliced sesame seeds and green onion.

5. Veggie Ribbon Salad:

Description:

The veggie ribbon salad is fresh, nutritious, and loaded with vitamins. The recipe is filled with ingredients like carrots, radishes, cucumbers, almonds, and fresh mint.

Ingredients:

Salad Ingredients:

  • Zucchini
  • Carrots
  • Cucumber
  • Radishes
  • Almonds
  • Fresh mint

Lemon Tahini Dressing:

  • Tahini
  • Olive oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Lemon
  • Garlic

Directions:

  • Peel the carrots, zucchini, and cucumber. Slice the radishes thinly.
  • Add the rest of the veggies in another bowl.
  • Drizzle the salad dressing and garnish using sliced almonds and chopped mint leaves.
  • Serve immediately.

6. Mashed Cauliflower:

Description:

We have had enough of mashed potatoes. Not complaining though! Now we can safely move on to a similar but healthier low carb option and that is mashed cauliflower. This dish can easily serve up to four people.

Ingredients:

  • Large cauliflower
  • Thyme
  • Pepper
  • Peeled garlic
  • Olive oil
  • Salt
  • Chopped chives

Directions:

  • Steam the cauliflower and add garlic.
  • Fill a pot with water and allow it to steam and then add the cauliflower and garlic to it. Close the lid.
  • Allow it to boil for 10 minutes or until tender.
  • Strain out the garlic and cauliflower and add the rest into the food processor.
  • Sprinkle salt, thyme, and pepper to it.
  • Drizzle in two tsp of olive oil and mix until smooth.
  • Season again if required.

7. Broccoli Cheesy Bread:

Description:

Add plenty of cheddar cheese to the bread to make the broccoli taste delicious and look healthy.

Ingredients:

  • Broccoli
  • Egg
  • Mozzarella
  • Parmesan cheese
  • Garlic cloves
  • Dried oregano
  • Black pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • Parsley
  • Red pepper flakes

Directions:

  • Turn the oven to 425° and take a baking sheet using parchment paper.
  • Put the riced broccoli into the oven for one minute.
  • Add broccoli, eggs, and one cup mozzarella and parmesan cheese and garlic into a bowl.
  • Season with salt, pepper, and oregano to taste.
  • Place the dough onto a baking sheet and mould into thin slices.
  • Bake until it turns golden brown or for 20 mintues.
  • Add mozzarella cheese as toppings and bake until the cheese melts and turns crispy.
  • Garnish using pepper flakes and parsley.
  • Serve immediately.

8. Cauliflower Hash Browns:

Description:

Hash browns are the ultimate makeover for cauliflowers. The preparation time for this dish is 25 minutes and it serves four people.

Ingredients:

  • Medium cauliflower
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • Cornstarch
  • Shredded Cheddar
  • Finely chopped onion
  • Egg

Directions:

  • Grate ½ medium cauliflowers with a grater and make it into fine shreds. Store it in a bowl.
  • Beat one large egg and whisk it. Add ½ cup onion, one cup cheddar, and three tsp cornstarch. Season it with pepper and salt.
  • Heat oil in a pan in medium heat. Add the cauliflower mixture and shape it into a flat paty shape. Stir fry for five minutes until it turns brown. Flip over and repeat.
  • Do the same steps for the remaining cauliflower blend.

