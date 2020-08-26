Eight Best Low-Carb Side Dishes That Are Super-Relishing

A colorful platter of assorted meals is equal to a healthy, nutritious meal. If you are especially leading a low-carb lifestyle, then you’d be happy to learn about several flavor-packed low carb side dishes that are enjoyable.
Many of these side dishes are not only healthy but are super-delicious. Whether you are looking for a low-carb option for weekend family dinner or a brunch-planning with colleagues, everyone will relish these recipes.
Try These Low-Carb Side Dishes On Your Next Meal Planning:
Get to know the eight low-carb side dishes below:
1. Eggplant Fries:
Description:
Eggplant fries are a healthy low carb choice. It is filled with Italian seasonings, garlic salt, and cheese. The sticks are not fried but broiled.
Ingredients:
- Parmesan cheese
- Eggs
- Italian seasoning
- Wheat gram
- Egg plant
- Garlic salt
- Pasta sauce
- Cooking spray
Directions:
- Heat the broiler and whisk two large eggs. In another bowl, add wheat gram, Italian seasonings, and Parmesan cheese.
- Trim the ends of the eggplant into ½ thick strips.
- Dip the eggplant into the egg mixture and coat it with cheese. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray and place the eggplant over it.
- Use the eggplant coating with extra cooking spray.
- Broil in and heat for three minutes.
- Turn the eggplant with extra coat of cooking spray.
- Broil until it turns to golden brown for two minutes.
- Serve immediately.
2. Grilled Veggies with Mustard Vinaigrette:
Description:
You can make this aromatic and nourishing side dish whenever you have guest come over for meals. The mustard vinaigrette gives the grilled veggies a good pop-out. The preparation time usually takes 20 minutes and it makes for about 10 servings.
Ingredients:
- Red wine vinegar
- Pepper
- Honey
- Dijon mustard
- Salt
- Canola oil
- Olive oil
- Squash
- Sweet red peppers
- Zucchini
- Green onions
- Sweet onions
- Cooking spray
Directions:
- Whisk ¼ red wine vinegar, 1/8 tsp pepper, one tsp Dijon mustard, ½ tsp salt, and one tsp honey.
- Peel two large sweet onions, two medium zucchini, and two summer squash into small thick slices.
- Lightly coat the onion, yellow squash, zucchini, and remaining veggies using the cooking spray.
- Lightly fry the sweet onions over medium heat for 20 minutes or until tender. Turn frequently.
- Grill the squash, zucchini, and peppers over medium heat for 10 minutes or until tender.
- Grill the green onion for three to five minutes or until lightly charred. Turn occasionally.
- Cut the veggies in cube size and transfer into a bowl.
- Add ½ cup of vinaigrette and coat lightly.
- Serve with the rest of the vinaigrette.
3. Cauliflower Fried Rice:
Description:
The cauliflower fried rice is a healthy low-carb side option. It can make for a light side dish if you have it in small servings.
Ingredients:
- Cauliflower
- Snow peas
- Chopped carrots
- Avocado oil or olive oil
- Garlic
- White onion
- Eggs
- Sesame oil
- Parsley
- Coconut aminos
- Onions
- Salt
- Pepper
Directions:
- Heat one tsp olive or avocado oil in a large pan on medium heat.
- Add snow peas, carrots, and onions. Stir fry for about two to three minutes.
- Add garlic and sauté for one extra minute.
- Stir the rice and cook until tender for three minutes. Then add sesame oil and coconut aminos.
- When the cauliflower rice is about to get cooked, add all the other ingredients to one side of the pan to make the eggs.
- Add the eggs and scramble. Stir it and add the vegetables.
4. Lime And Sesame Grilled Eggplant:
Description:
The lime and sesame grilled eggplant is packed with nutritional benefits like seven gram carbohydrates, two gram fat, zero cholesterol, one gram protein, and 50 calories.
Ingredients:
- Lime juice
- Reduced sodium soy sauce
- Shredded Gingerroot or ground ginger
- Garlic clove
- Sesame oil
- Salt
- Pepper
- Honey
- Eggplant
- Green sliced onions
- Sesame seeds
- Red pepper flakes
Directions:
- Whisk three tsp lime juice, one tsp sesame oil, ½ tsp reduced sodium soy sauce, one minced garlic clove, ½ tsp grated fresh gingerroot, and ½ tsp salt.
- Brush two tsp of the juice blend over the eggplant slices.
- Grill over medium heat for five minutes on either side. Or remove when tender.
- Transfer the grilled eggplant to a plate.
- Drizzle two tsp of honey and 1/8 tsp of pepper flakes to the remaining juice blend over the eggplant.
- Sprinkle using thinly sliced sesame seeds and green onion.
5. Veggie Ribbon Salad:
Description:
The veggie ribbon salad is fresh, nutritious, and loaded with vitamins. The recipe is filled with ingredients like carrots, radishes, cucumbers, almonds, and fresh mint.
Ingredients:
Salad Ingredients:
- Zucchini
- Carrots
- Cucumber
- Radishes
- Almonds
- Fresh mint
Lemon Tahini Dressing:
- Tahini
- Olive oil
- Salt
- Pepper
- Lemon
- Garlic
Directions:
- Peel the carrots, zucchini, and cucumber. Slice the radishes thinly.
- Add the rest of the veggies in another bowl.
- Drizzle the salad dressing and garnish using sliced almonds and chopped mint leaves.
- Serve immediately.
6. Mashed Cauliflower:
Description:
We have had enough of mashed potatoes. Not complaining though! Now we can safely move on to a similar but healthier low carb option and that is mashed cauliflower. This dish can easily serve up to four people.
Ingredients:
- Large cauliflower
- Thyme
- Pepper
- Peeled garlic
- Olive oil
- Salt
- Chopped chives
Directions:
- Steam the cauliflower and add garlic.
- Fill a pot with water and allow it to steam and then add the cauliflower and garlic to it. Close the lid.
- Allow it to boil for 10 minutes or until tender.
- Strain out the garlic and cauliflower and add the rest into the food processor.
- Sprinkle salt, thyme, and pepper to it.
- Drizzle in two tsp of olive oil and mix until smooth.
- Season again if required.
7. Broccoli Cheesy Bread:
Description:
Add plenty of cheddar cheese to the bread to make the broccoli taste delicious and look healthy.
Ingredients:
- Broccoli
- Egg
- Mozzarella
- Parmesan cheese
- Garlic cloves
- Dried oregano
- Black pepper
- Kosher salt
- Parsley
- Red pepper flakes
Directions:
- Turn the oven to 425° and take a baking sheet using parchment paper.
- Put the riced broccoli into the oven for one minute.
- Add broccoli, eggs, and one cup mozzarella and parmesan cheese and garlic into a bowl.
- Season with salt, pepper, and oregano to taste.
- Place the dough onto a baking sheet and mould into thin slices.
- Bake until it turns golden brown or for 20 mintues.
- Add mozzarella cheese as toppings and bake until the cheese melts and turns crispy.
- Garnish using pepper flakes and parsley.
- Serve immediately.
8. Cauliflower Hash Browns:
Description:
Hash browns are the ultimate makeover for cauliflowers. The preparation time for this dish is 25 minutes and it serves four people.
Ingredients:
- Medium cauliflower
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Kosher salt
- Cornstarch
- Shredded Cheddar
- Finely chopped onion
- Egg
Directions:
- Grate ½ medium cauliflowers with a grater and make it into fine shreds. Store it in a bowl.
- Beat one large egg and whisk it. Add ½ cup onion, one cup cheddar, and three tsp cornstarch. Season it with pepper and salt.
- Heat oil in a pan in medium heat. Add the cauliflower mixture and shape it into a flat paty shape. Stir fry for five minutes until it turns brown. Flip over and repeat.
- Do the same steps for the remaining cauliflower blend.