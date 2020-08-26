Eight Best Low-Carb Side Dishes That Are Super-Relishing

A colorful platter of assorted meals is equal to a healthy, nutritious meal. If you are especially leading a low-carb lifestyle, then you’d be happy to learn about several flavor-packed low carb side dishes that are enjoyable.

Many of these side dishes are not only healthy but are super-delicious. Whether you are looking for a low-carb option for weekend family dinner or a brunch-planning with colleagues, everyone will relish these recipes.

Try These Low-Carb Side Dishes On Your Next Meal Planning:

Get to know the eight low-carb side dishes below:

1. Eggplant Fries:

Description:

Eggplant fries are a healthy low carb choice. It is filled with Italian seasonings, garlic salt, and cheese. The sticks are not fried but broiled.

Ingredients:

Parmesan cheese

Eggs

Italian seasoning

Wheat gram

Egg plant

Garlic salt

Pasta sauce

Cooking spray

Directions:

Heat the broiler and whisk two large eggs. In another bowl, add wheat gram, Italian seasonings, and Parmesan cheese.

Trim the ends of the eggplant into ½ thick strips.

Dip the eggplant into the egg mixture and coat it with cheese. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray and place the eggplant over it.

Use the eggplant coating with extra cooking spray.

Broil in and heat for three minutes.

Turn the eggplant with extra coat of cooking spray.

Broil until it turns to golden brown for two minutes.

Serve immediately.

2. Grilled Veggies with Mustard Vinaigrette:

Description:

You can make this aromatic and nourishing side dish whenever you have guest come over for meals. The mustard vinaigrette gives the grilled veggies a good pop-out. The preparation time usually takes 20 minutes and it makes for about 10 servings.

Ingredients:

Red wine vinegar

Pepper

Honey

Dijon mustard

Salt

Canola oil

Olive oil

Squash

Sweet red peppers

Zucchini

Green onions

Sweet onions

Cooking spray

Directions:

Whisk ¼ red wine vinegar, 1/8 tsp pepper, one tsp Dijon mustard, ½ tsp salt, and one tsp honey.

Peel two large sweet onions, two medium zucchini, and two summer squash into small thick slices.

Lightly coat the onion, yellow squash, zucchini, and remaining veggies using the cooking spray.

Lightly fry the sweet onions over medium heat for 20 minutes or until tender. Turn frequently.

Grill the squash, zucchini, and peppers over medium heat for 10 minutes or until tender.

Grill the green onion for three to five minutes or until lightly charred. Turn occasionally.

Cut the veggies in cube size and transfer into a bowl.

Add ½ cup of vinaigrette and coat lightly.

Serve with the rest of the vinaigrette.

3. Cauliflower Fried Rice:

Description:

The cauliflower fried rice is a healthy low-carb side option. It can make for a light side dish if you have it in small servings.

Ingredients:

Cauliflower

Snow peas

Chopped carrots

Avocado oil or olive oil

Garlic

White onion

Eggs

Sesame oil

Parsley

Coconut aminos

Onions

Salt

Pepper

Directions:

Heat one tsp olive or avocado oil in a large pan on medium heat.

Add snow peas, carrots, and onions. Stir fry for about two to three minutes.

Add garlic and sauté for one extra minute.

Stir the rice and cook until tender for three minutes. Then add sesame oil and coconut aminos.

When the cauliflower rice is about to get cooked, add all the other ingredients to one side of the pan to make the eggs.

Add the eggs and scramble. Stir it and add the vegetables.

4. Lime And Sesame Grilled Eggplant:

Description:

The lime and sesame grilled eggplant is packed with nutritional benefits like seven gram carbohydrates, two gram fat, zero cholesterol, one gram protein, and 50 calories.

Ingredients:

Lime juice

Reduced sodium soy sauce

Shredded Gingerroot or ground ginger

Garlic clove

Sesame oil

Salt

Pepper

Honey

Eggplant

Green sliced onions

Sesame seeds

Red pepper flakes

Directions:

Whisk three tsp lime juice, one tsp sesame oil, ½ tsp reduced sodium soy sauce, one minced garlic clove, ½ tsp grated fresh gingerroot, and ½ tsp salt.

Brush two tsp of the juice blend over the eggplant slices.

Grill over medium heat for five minutes on either side. Or remove when tender.

Transfer the grilled eggplant to a plate.

Drizzle two tsp of honey and 1/8 tsp of pepper flakes to the remaining juice blend over the eggplant.

Sprinkle using thinly sliced sesame seeds and green onion.

5. Veggie Ribbon Salad:

Description:

The veggie ribbon salad is fresh, nutritious, and loaded with vitamins. The recipe is filled with ingredients like carrots, radishes, cucumbers, almonds, and fresh mint.

Ingredients:

Salad Ingredients:

Zucchini

Carrots

Cucumber

Radishes

Almonds

Fresh mint

Lemon Tahini Dressing:

Tahini

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Lemon

Garlic

Directions:

Peel the carrots, zucchini, and cucumber. Slice the radishes thinly.

Add the rest of the veggies in another bowl.

Drizzle the salad dressing and garnish using sliced almonds and chopped mint leaves.

Serve immediately.

6. Mashed Cauliflower:

Description:

We have had enough of mashed potatoes. Not complaining though! Now we can safely move on to a similar but healthier low carb option and that is mashed cauliflower. This dish can easily serve up to four people.

Ingredients:

Large cauliflower

Thyme

Pepper

Peeled garlic

Olive oil

Salt

Chopped chives

Directions:

Steam the cauliflower and add garlic.

Fill a pot with water and allow it to steam and then add the cauliflower and garlic to it. Close the lid.

Allow it to boil for 10 minutes or until tender.

Strain out the garlic and cauliflower and add the rest into the food processor.

Sprinkle salt, thyme, and pepper to it.

Drizzle in two tsp of olive oil and mix until smooth.

Season again if required.

7. Broccoli Cheesy Bread:

Description:

Add plenty of cheddar cheese to the bread to make the broccoli taste delicious and look healthy.

Ingredients:

Broccoli

Egg

Mozzarella

Parmesan cheese

Garlic cloves

Dried oregano

Black pepper

Kosher salt

Parsley

Red pepper flakes

Directions:

Turn the oven to 425° and take a baking sheet using parchment paper.

Put the riced broccoli into the oven for one minute.

Add broccoli, eggs, and one cup mozzarella and parmesan cheese and garlic into a bowl.

Season with salt, pepper, and oregano to taste.

Place the dough onto a baking sheet and mould into thin slices.

Bake until it turns golden brown or for 20 mintues.

Add mozzarella cheese as toppings and bake until the cheese melts and turns crispy.

Garnish using pepper flakes and parsley.

Serve immediately.

8. Cauliflower Hash Browns:

Description:

Hash browns are the ultimate makeover for cauliflowers. The preparation time for this dish is 25 minutes and it serves four people.

Ingredients:

Medium cauliflower

Extra-virgin olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper

Kosher salt

Cornstarch

Shredded Cheddar

Finely chopped onion

Egg

Directions:

Grate ½ medium cauliflowers with a grater and make it into fine shreds. Store it in a bowl.

Beat one large egg and whisk it. Add ½ cup onion, one cup cheddar, and three tsp cornstarch. Season it with pepper and salt.

Heat oil in a pan in medium heat. Add the cauliflower mixture and shape it into a flat paty shape. Stir fry for five minutes until it turns brown. Flip over and repeat.

Do the same steps for the remaining cauliflower blend.