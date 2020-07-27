10 Mistakes That Middle-Aged Women Must Avoid

Many a times, middle-aged women pine to look younger than they really are. However, while doing so some women commit mistakes that make them look older, in actuality. Are you one of them? Then, perhaps, this article was especially written for you. Outlined below are 10 such mistakes that can be easily avoided. Just one piece of advice, avoid wearing the things mentioned below and you’ll be a winner, rest assured.

1. Clothes with big prints

Huge prints look great on fabrics but when you wear them, they tend to make you look older. It would be better to avoid wearing clothes that have lots of print. Better opt for self colored fabrics with prints at the bottom or fabrics with embroidery. If you really love prints, choose clothes with smaller prints.

2. Revealing clothes

While plunging V-shaped necklines and micro-mini skirts look sexy on young girls, they look obscene on middle-aged women. Such dresses also reveal aged skin, making you appear older than you really are.

3. Fluorescent colors

Fluorescent colors tend to appear too gaudy or jazzy on middle-aged women. Hence, avoid them as far as possible. Better, why not try out sober or dark colors, and matte finished prints?

4. Excessive makeup

Less is more when it comes to make up rules for middle-aged women. Too much of makeup will make the wrinkles on your face more visible. Also avoid dark colors as far as possible.

5. Flashy jewelry

Flashy or gaudy jewelery doesn’t suit middle-aged women. Instead, choose sober and elegant jewelery. Go for precious stones like diamonds or try pearls that will suit your personality. Believe me the good news is the older you grow, these gems look better on you.

6. Baby doll tops or dresses

For heaven’s sake, they are meant for younger women! Wearing them will not make you appear any younger. On the contrary, you may end up looking a couple of years older than you are. Instead,

opt for well cut half sleeves or full sleeves.

7. Dramatic tattoos

No, it is still not late to get a tattoo. However, keeping your age in mind, avoid choosing a design that is too dramatic or ostentatious. Choose a design that is elegant and refined.

8. Strong smelling perfumes

Middle-aged women are expected to be lady-like and feminine. Avoid using strong smelling perfumes or a heavy cologne and choose sweet or mild fragrances. You can never go wrong with floral or earthy fragrances.

9. Transparent clothes

There is a difference between looking sexy and looking vulgar. Transparent and see-through blouses or dresses look ostentatious on middle-aged women. Hence they are a big “No”.

10. Frills and furs

You don’t want to appear kiddish and tacky right? Then say no to furs and frills, because they are only meant for babies and little girls.

Try the above advice and you will find yourself looking much better. Beauty does not fade with age, rather as a woman grows older, she looks more and more beautiful. However, in order to highlight that beauty, it is very important that you dress your age.