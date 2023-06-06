Look at the first prison-yard photo of Elizabeth Holmes taken when she started her 11-year term in Texas

Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, has been photographed for the first time since starting her 11-year jail sentence.

Holmes is shown with a brown T-shirt and khaki-colored pants, with her hair down. A blue lanyard around her neck, a plain black watch, and a pair of glasses were her only accessories.

The pictures, which were obtained by Splash News and released on June 2 by Daily Mail, were the first look at Holmes as she began her new life behind bars.

PHOTO: SPLASH

Holmes reported to the Federal jail Camp in Bryan, Texas, a minimum-security women’s jail, on May 30.

According to the inmate admission and orientation handbook, the former healthcare mogul is expected to abide by a daily 6 a.m. wake-up call, dress in khaki clothes, and refrain from wearing any jewelry worth more than $100. She is also scheduled to labor in a prison job involving food packaging in a production line, which might pay as little as 12 cents per hour.

According to Peoples Magazine, Holmes’ reputation fell in 2015 after The Wall Street Journal published an exposé exposing that she had been lying about the capabilities of the Theranos machines. She was once heralded as the world’s youngest self-made millionaire with the capability to change healthcare.

In January of last year, Holmes was convicted on four charges of fraud and conspiracy. She and her ex-boyfriend Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani were ordered to pay $452 million to the victims of Theranos-related frauds.

