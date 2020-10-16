Dad ‘wore blackface disguise to murder his baby’s mother after custody battle’

A dad painted his face black and put on a fake beard to murder his baby’s mother, it has been alleged.

Andrew Charles Beard, 33, has been charged for the murder of Alyssa Ann Burkett, 24 after her body was found with gunshot and stab wounds.

Ms Burkett was fatally shot and stabbed multiple times inside an apartment complex where she worked in Texas on October 2, say police.

The couple had been embroiled in a custody battle for their daughter, and Ms Burkett had won, reports Metro.

Cops discovered an abandoned vehicle in an alleyway, a short walk from Beard’s house which matched descriptions.

Authorities also found “dark hair” which seemed to be covered in blood, and a dark-coloured fake beard with remnants of brown makeup, according to police reports.

Those who witnessed the alleged murder claim to have seen a man with black skin colour.

The man is claimed to have been seen by Ms Burkett’s colleague, who said he approached her vehicle and shot at her from the driver’s side.

Police say the act seemed to be “revenge” for the recent custody battle.

A statement said: “During the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect and victim had recently been involved in a contentious custody battle.”

Documents also claim the accused had been using a device to track Ms Burkett and her new boyfriend.

He “seemed to always know where she was,” say cops.

A tracking device was found in Ms Burkett and her boyfriend’s vehicle.

The young mum’s family allegedly told authorities “he was going to kill her.”

Ms Burkett had even set up a GoFundMe page before her death asking for help to get through the legal costs of the custody battle.

Its said: “It has been made clear this man will do whatever it takes to cut me out of the picture, and I’m worried that what is coming next will be worse.”

The page is now raising funds to help cover the cost of her funeral.

“Alyssa’s family felt all of the love and support this past week as they navigated the unchartered waters of laying her to rest,” an update read.

“The prayers have been felt by all,” it added.

An investigation has been launched, and the child involved has not been harmed.