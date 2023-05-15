Here’s one we didn’t see coming: King Charles is supposedly “sick of” Queen Camilla grumbling about Prince Harry’s appearance at the Coronation. (Previously, Marie Claire stated that the newly minted queen, who is no longer Queen Consort, was “hurt” by her stepson’s statements about her in his book, Spare, and interviews to promote it.)

According to OK Magazine, Camilla didn’t understand why Harry was invited to the ceremony at all, and “Camilla agrees with Prince William this was a spineless move and Charles should have banished Harry and Meghan from the kingdom instead—sending the clear message their traitorous poison won’t be tolerated,” a source says. “She believes Charles’ decision has weakened their popularity.”

Meanwhile, “Charles finds her behavior disruptive and disrespectful,” the source adds. “He’s sick and tired of people questioning his decisions and trying to undermine him.”

According to Cinema Blend, Tensions around the Palace and Clarence House, where the King and Queen reside, have apparently been high, and “Charles and Camilla are testy with each other,” the insider says. “They can’t sit and have a meal without arguing, and they’re getting very snippy with the staff.”

Camilla and Harry “have had an awkward relationship dating back to Princess Diana,” the source says. (Charles had an affair with Camilla during the majority of his 15-year marriage to Diana, which ended in 1996, nearly precisely a year before her death.) “Unlike William, who has accepted her, she says Harry continues to ‘defame’ her.

Camilla will never forgive him, and there are going to be difficult days in the King’s household as the royal couple spars constantly.”