Channel 4’s The Bridge contestant gets new lease of life after beating COVID from her death bed

The Bridge is Channel 4’s latest survivalist series shot during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The nail-biting show sees a group of 12 strangers brought together with the common aim to win a huge sum of money.

Their challenge is to build an 850ft bridge across a lake to an island in the middle, where the huge cash sum of £1000,000 will be waiting for them.

However, they have a 20-day time limit in which to make the bridge from scratch.

As the first episode of the brand-new reality series kicked off on Sunday night, the realities of the killer virus came to light as one of the contestants shared her terrifying story after being struck down with horrifying symptoms.

Brave star Tara, revealed that she now has a new-found appreciation for life after almost losing it to the coronavirus.

The brunette beauty recalled being on her death bed, believing that she was about to take her last breath while she was hooked up to ventilators to help her breath after the horrific symptoms left her a shell of her former self.

During her lowest moment on earth, Tara decided to film herself struggling to breath from her hospital bed where she warned lockdown flouters to take a stern glance at the effects, they were causing people by meeting up with people from other households.

“I genuinely thought I was going to die” she explained.

“It was the most terrifying moment of my life. But I needed to show people the realities of what it was like to contract the disease – that it was so much more serious than what people thought.”

Following her brave admission, The Bridge viewers flocked to Twitter to share their support for the brave young woman.

“This woman is amazing for shedding light on this subject. Luckily, she got better unlike so many others.” tweeted one fan.

“What a brave woman Tara is. This is such an unreal turn-around!” a second echoed.

“Yes! Such respect for this lady!” a third gushed.