Boy, 15, left in an induced coma after brutal attack outside pub that lasted 15 minutes

A teenage boy has been left in an induced coma after a brutal daylight attack which allegedly lasted more than 15 minutes.

The 15-year-old is understood to have been set upon by a large group of teens in a pub car park, sustaining serious head injuries.

The victim had been celebrating his first week back at school with two pals outside the Shoppingtown Hotel in Doncaster, Melbourne, when the alleged attackers approached.

He was rushed to Royal Children’s Hospital after managing to walk home following the incident, with his mum admitting she was horrified.

“He was disoriented. He didn’t know his name or what happened,” she told 9News. “I am just grateful that he is still breathing really.

“He could’ve been killed.”

The heartbroken mum – who has been by her “gentle soul” son’s side since he was admitted – said she grew concerned when he failed to answer his phone.

Four 15-year-old boys were arrested on Monday in relation to the attack and charged with offences including intentionally causing serious injury.

One of those charged has been remanded in custody until November 18.

The others are due in youth court at a later date.

Manningham Investigation Unit’s Detective Senior Sergeant, Rohan Courtis said: “Police are committed to ensuring that this behaviour does not continue, and those who commit serious and violent crimes will be held accountable.

“We have worked swiftly to arrest these four young males; however our investigation remains ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.”

Police are urging anyone who may have mobile phone camera or dash cam footage from the area to come forward.   

