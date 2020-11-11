Boy, 13, ‘battered’ by gang wearing ‘gloves with nails’ in sickening Snapchat vid

A mum has shared harrowing Snapchat footage of her 13-year-old son being beaten by a cowardly gang who filmed the vile attack “to boast”.

Leanne McIlroy, 36, says she will be “haunted forever” by the brutal video but says it is one “every parent needs to see”, Daily Record reports.

Her son Tyler was lured to an empty field in Fudstone in Kilbirnie on Sunday afternoon, November 8, by another boy he “thought was a friend”.

In the clip, he is ambushed by at least four yobs who kick and stamp on him and land blows on his face and skull.

His attackers are allegedly wearing “gloves with nails taped on to them”.

Tyler curls up into a ball to try and protect himself as the thugs continue to attack him.

One of the vile thugs filmed the sickening assault before posting it on Snapchat, Leanne says, to brag about what they had done.

She told the Daily Record: “I think every parent needs to see this to show the dangers of what can happen to your child.

“This is the reality of what some kids are using social media for.

“These boys lured my son to a field far away from people and deliberately battered him.

“All so they could film it and share it on Snapchat to boast about what they had done. It’s sickening.

“I’m a mum to boys. I know they will get into fights and none of them are angels, but this was something different altogether.”

Tyler was found by a passerby who helped him out of a ditch and on to the main street where his friend and her mum had been searching the Ayrshire town for him after seeing the shocking video on social media.

He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital for treatment of his injuries and is now recovering at home while police investigate the incident.

Leanne, from Ardrossan, added: “This video will haunt me forever.

“I haven’t even been able to watch it to the end. It’s too upsetting. They could have killed him.

“We have had so much support from everyone, even total strangers and it’s made Tyler realise not everyone is evil.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 6.10pm on Sunday, November 8, 2020, police were called after a 13-year-old boy was assaulted by three other boys in a field in Fudstone, Kilbirnie, around 3.30 pm that afternoon.

“He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock where he was treated by medical staff and has since been released.

“Enquiries, which are at a very early stage, are continuing.”