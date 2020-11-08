Body parts of ‘two dismembered children found in chicken boxes’ by police

Officers made a grisly discovery after finding “two dismembered children in chicken boxes” as a man dropped the boxes in front of them, it has been reported.

The agents saw a “nervous” man dropping two plastic boxes in Mexico City and proceeded to help him – this is when they found “very white meat” inside the bags, reports El Universal.

After asking the man, known as Edgar Z, 39, if everything was okay, he replied: “Yes, yes, yes, I’m fine, I’m fine,” to the agents from the Secretariat of Public Security.

However, when the officers went over to help, three black plastic bags emerged from the boxes, which have been described as “the kind that polleros use to put chickens in.”

One agent said: “The person wanted to put the bags back in very quickly, but they were heavy, it cost him work.”

A bag ripped and what the agents found was shocking.

After seeing the “white meat,” an officer realised the bag contained an “arm, shoulder and an ear.” The horrific discovery was made on October 31.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and Edgar then claimed he was unaware of the contents of the bag, however had been paid “two grams of coca” to dispose of them.

The discovery comes after reports of two missing boys, Alan Yahir “S”, 12-years-old and Héctor Efraín “T”,14-years-old who disappeared on October 27.

