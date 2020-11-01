Autistic girl, 9, handcuffed and led away by police after school meltdown

A nine-year-old autistic girl was handcuffed by police after suffering a meltdown at school.

Makayla was led away by officers after the incident in Sydney, Australia, earlier this week.

The distressing images have led to calls for further mental health support for youngsters in the state of New South Wales.

The schoolgirl suffers from a number of conditions, including ADHD, anxiety and oppositional defiant disorder is on the autistic spectrum, according to 9News.

She also has uncontrolled violent outbursts sometimes, leaving her mother covered in bruises.

Reportedly it is not the first time Makayla has been handcuffed. She has been put in police vans, sectioned under the Mental Health Act and sedated on numerous occasions.

Mum Megan said her daughter has “fallen through the cracks” of the system.

She added: “We’re just being stonewalled everywhere we go.”

Makayla said: “I just want to be a normal family. I want to make mummy proud.”

Grace Fava, boss of the Autism Advisory Support Service, said: “The system is letting them down. I’d say the system is broken but as somebody once eloquently put it, there is not system.”

Earlier this month it was reported that a seven-year-old with autism was handcuffed in North Carolina, USA.

The boy’s mum has filed a lawsuit in the U.S District Court for the Western District of North Carolina where she accuses former Statesville Police Department officer Michael Fattaleh of an “unreasonable use of force” and inflicting “unnecessary and wanton pain” on the young child.

It refers to a 2018 incident at the Pressly Alternative School in Statesville, about 50 miles north of the state’s biggest city Charlotte.

The child suffered is said to have suffered emotional trauma and post-traumatic stress from the incident.

