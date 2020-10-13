Autistic boy, 12, given ‘drink mixed with bleach’ and “left to die”

A 12-year-old boy ended up on life support after consuming a drink believe to have been mixed with bleach.

Ronnie Phillips, from Crawley, West Sussex, who has autism, was reportedly given an “alcoholic” drink and then “left to die.”

The boy had snuck out of his home with his 11-year-old brother Jimmy while their mum was asleep on October 9, reports SussexLive.

The brothers met up with older children and this is when Ronnie was given a can of drink which they said was alcohol, according to their mum Danielle Potter.

While it is yet to be confirmed what substance was mixed with the drink, the family believe it may have been bleach. The police are currently investigating.

Ms Potter claims that when Ronnie collapsed on Byrd Road, the older children ran away and stayed out all night before they were found by police in the morning, which is yet to be confirmed by officers.

She said Jimmy stayed by his brother’s side, who he thought was dead, screaming for help. Jimmy has been left traumatised by the incident.

Ronnie and Jimmy were found by a woman who helped them while the emergency services arrived.

He was rushed to St George’s in London, where he was put in an induced coma in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit. Thankfully he has been taken off life support and is due to return home shortly.

Danielle said: “I just want to make people realise the dangers of drink, drugs, playing stupid games and running away leaving a child to die.

“Kids will be kids but this sort of stuff is just ridiculous and dangerous.”

A fundraiser has been launched by his grandmother to raise money for Ronnie following the shocking incident.

Tracey Willmor said: “He is now awake but can’t understand why no one likes him and would do this to him when he thought they were his friends.

“I want to show him that people do care and are not all nasty.”

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.