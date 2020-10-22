Alleged child rapist flees after doctors find girl, 11, ‘pregnant with his baby’

A man took an 11-year-old girl to hospital after she complained of stomach pains – but fled when doctors discovered she was pregnant with his baby, it is alleged.

Wendell Sanchez, 34, reportedly dropped the child off at an emergency department in Louisiana on Sunday.

He waited in his car outside while she was seen by medics who learned she was pregnant, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Allison Hudson told local media.

But following further investigations hospital staff began to suspect Sanchez was the father, according to the Daily Star.

Staff alerted police to the alleged rapist’s location but by the time officers arrived he had reportedly abandoned his car and taken off on foot.

Police found the man cowering on a patio and carrying narcotics, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, it is claimed.

He was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on a raft of felony charges including first-degree rape with a victim under the age of 13, criminal trespass, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of person under 17, resisting an officer and various other drug, property and traffic counts.

The age of consent in Louisiana is 17, in keeping with most states where the age ranges from 16 to 18.

Under Louisiana’s statutory rape laws, if the defendant is more than four years older than the victim, or if it is the defendant’s second (or subsequent) conviction, then the crime automatically turns from a misdemeanour to a felony.