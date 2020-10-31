8 Quotes About Women Getting Older

Age is something all you women shudder to think about. The only thing that holds you is your friends and family and of course your confidence in yourself. If you have that, you can achieve anything. These are quotes about women getting older.

1. “Women may be the one group that grows more radical with age.” – Gloria Steinem

2. “Whatever you may look like, marry a man your own age – as your beauty fades, so will his eyesight.” – Phyllis Diller



3. “One of the many things nobody ever tells you about middle age is that it’s such a nice change from being young.” – Dorothy Canfield Fisher

4. “Happily there exists more than one kind of beauty. There is the beauty of infancy, the beauty of youth, the beauty of maturity, and, believe me, ladies and gentlemen, the beauty of age.” – G.A. Sala



5. “Another belief of mine: that everyone else my age is an adult, whereas I am merely in disguise.” – Margaret Atwood



6. “I look forward to being older, when what you look like becomes less and less an issue and what you are is the point.” – Susan Sarandon

7. “The key to successful aging is to pay as little attention to it as possible.” – Judith Regan

8. “Wrinkles should merely indicate where smiles have been.” – Mark Twain

As Joan Collins said, ‘age is just a number’. So enjoy and indulge in your life with these quotes about women getting older.