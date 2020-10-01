Baffling brainteaser asks users to find 7 souvenirs from famous cities in snap

It’s been difficult to book a holiday this year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

As many of us are desperate for some time abroad, here’s a brainteaser that’ll take your mind off things.

With this tricky puzzle, you can put your cultural skills to the test and feel as though you’re actually going away.

The brainteaser was created by Love Holidays who’s challenging Brits to find seven souvenirs from famous cities in the picture.

It might not be as easy as you think considering you don’t really know what you’re looking for.

But why not give it a go? And tell us how you did in the comments section below…

If you’re really struggling with the answers, don’t worry we’ve got some clues for you.

The seven souvenirs are:

Eiffel Tower: Paris, France

Mannequin Pis: Brussels, Belgium

Matryoshka Doll: Moscow, Russia

Buddy Bear: Berlin, Germany

Luchadores Mask: Mexico City, Mexico

Ceramic Sardine: Lisbon, Portugal

Troll: Oslo, Norway

And if you still can’t find them, scroll down below to see where the souvenirs are dotted on the image.

