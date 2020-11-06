‘We’re still so numb’: 3-year-old has legs amputated after getting rare infection

What was thought to be a minor scrape on a bike ride has turned into a heartbreaking situation for a three-year-old boy.

That scrape turned into a rare staph infection, which got so serious doctors had to amputate his legs.

“He fell down and scratched his knee, we put antibacterial spray and a band aid on and out he went,” said Brian Baumkirschner.

His father Brian says Beauden spent the next few hours riding bikes, running around and at one point, playing in the dirt.

Early in the evening, Beauden said this.

“Just before, 6, he said, ‘my tummy hurt, is it bedtime?’” said Brian.

The next morning, Beauden woke up with a fever and eventually started favoring his right leg, where he had scraped his knee area.

When he became lethargic the next day, his parents rushed him to urgent care, and then Rady Children’s Hospital.

Brian says his son’s right knee was swelling up and turned purple.

“Started spreading up his legs, arms, down to his hands,” said Brian.

Brian says doctors eventually diagnosed Beauden with a mrsa staph infection.

“They kept telling us, there’s swelling, all of his extremes are shutting down,” said Brian.

Beauden had developed a complication, toxic shock syndrome. His little body started to shut down. Beauden developed sepsis, and his kidneys started to fail.

“Every parent’s worst nightmare, you can’t do anything. You’re helpless,” said Brian.

Several leg surgeries to relieve the pressure helped save Beauden’s life.

But on Monday, doctors had to amputate his legs below the knee.

Brian is optimistic Beauden’s arms and hands can be saved. Brian says he’s just grateful is son is alive, after their fun vacation turned tragic.

“We’re still so numb, just heartbreaking,” said Brian.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to cover some of Beauden’s medical expenses.