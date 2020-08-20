Working At A Desk 9-5? You Need Fascial Stretch Therapy

Whether you work from home or at an office, it’s likely that you’re sitting down looking at a computer for most of the day in uncomfortable positions. We’ve become so accustomed to working non-stop, it’s easy to forget that sitting down and being inactive can be extremely detrimental to our health — both physical and emotional.

Not to mention the muscle pain that is attributed to being dormant all day long.

We all have to work but the reality is that we also need to make time to stay healthy, mobile, and emotionally well balanced.

With regular attention to our bodies and mental health our productivity will increase because we’ll feel more agile and focused — it’s a win-win situation!

To alleviate back and muscle pain from sitting at your desk for too long consider Sarah Mariano the stretch therapy expert — a Toronto clinic that provides a unique type of assisted stretching to help you achieve optimal mobility, flexibility, performance, and pain relief.

If you haven’t heard of Fascial Stretch Therapy then you are in for a pleasant surprise. It is the perfect system for people who need to stretch out any tension built from sitting or being inactive for too long.

Plus, with special breathing techniques it also helps to relax patients in the process, and sessions are designed to fit anyone’s busy schedule.

Consider the benefits of adding Fascial Stretch Therapy to your routine. You’ll wonder how you managed to do anything without it.

What exactly is Fascial Stretch Therapy and how does it work?

Fascial Stretch Therapy (FST) is a fairly new assisted stretch system that concentrates on working with body’s fascia as opposed to individual muscles or joints.

Fascia is a sheet or band of connective tissue, primarily collagen, which lies beneath the skin and attaches, stabilizes, separates, and encloses muscles and other internal organs.

It is found all over the body — sort of like the lining found in a leather bag or a suitcase. Professional and certified Fascial therapists facilitate gentle movements on patients utilizing a table and often with two straps.

What to expect in your first session

Upon your initial treatment, your fascial stretch therapist will ask you specific questions to get a sense of what your objectives are. They’ll assess your complaints as well as any questions that you have.

If you’re worried about posture from sitting for too long, as your fascial stretch therapist about should front body stretches to alleviate shoulder pain and to open up your chest area.

All sessions are done on the table and therapists perform certified stretches on your body moving joints one at a time.

It isn’t painful, and you’re given breathing exercises to focus on so you can truly relax and gain a deep stretch.

With regular FST treatments, you will notice benefits almost immediately. Some of these include:

Reduced pain

Increased range of motion

Muscular balance and symmetry

Improvement in posture

Improvement in circulation

Decreased anxiety

And more

If you experience back or muscle pain from working too much, check out Fascial Stretch Therapy.

Not only will your body feel so much better, you’ll also feel much more relaxed. And, sessions don’t require a lot of time if you’re under a tight schedule.