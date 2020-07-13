6 Reasons Why NOW Is The Right Time To Start Yoga

We all know the benefits of yoga, but many of us often put away its practice to another day. Read on to find out why you should procrastinate no more.

1. The Flexibility & Adaptability

When you look around, you will realise how well Yoga has adapted in the current times despite being centuries old. With the current pandemic, when most forms of physical fitness regimes are suffering either because the gyms are shut, or they are not adaptable to online formats, yoga seems to be making the most of this situation. Today yoga and yogis are reaching out to everyone through tutorials, online classes, videos, meditation audios, social media live sessions and in every way possible.

2. Simple Requirements

All you need is a mat and an open mind to do yoga. Well, that really is it! To practice yoga, you don’t need much space, no equipment and your entire practice just flows through on the mat, and with holistic benefit for all aspects of your being. Things don’t have to be complicated to give results. People think of complex twisted postures when they think of yoga, but Shavasana (corpse pose) is considered one the most challenging postures in yoga because you need to keep your body still, your thoughts unwavering without falling asleep.

And the result is complete relaxation of your body and mind to relieve stress and release happy neurochemicals in your body. Imagine all that without having to lift a finger!

3. An Experiential Learning Process

So while you were always conditioned to join a studio to have a personal trainer to learn yoga, the online version works equally well. If you have a yoga guide or teacher who is well versed with teaching online, your experience can be a similarly evolved one as you practice from the comfort & ease of your home. Everyone’s yoga journey is unique and technology today enables you to experience and reach out to teachers all over the world who can guide you towards your style and practice, with their own unique experiences.

4. The Need Of The Hour

Yog Chitta Vritti Nirodh. This is how yoga is defined in Patanjali’s Yog Sutra (the authoritative text on yoga), i.e. yoga is steadying the fluctuations of the mind. A steady mind is equipped to handle negativity, uncertainty and unfavourable situations with the strong belief that the circumstances and times are everchanging. Yoga has remained relevant over centuries because it helps us cultivate resilience to external change, and change is the only constant; this mental resilience is forever sought after.

5. The Personal Connect

For some yoga asanas are their way of strengthening their mind & body; for others, pranayama-based practices are their way of connecting their minds to Prana or the life force; and for many, the stillness of meditation is the stairway to steadying the mind.

Yoga is a total of this and much more with regards to living a yogic life. But with every practice, the practitioner invariably carries something from their mat into their life. It could be a feeling of joy, accomplishment, surrender, self-reliance and sometimes a complete shift which is difficult to describe in words.

6. The Digital Connect

When the age-old experiential science of yoga gets enabled by the reach of technology, the result has the power to bring so much positivity that it can move us towards a more compassionate, healthy and harmonious world.

The world of yoga, through the yoga practitioners, is now gearing up to move towards digital mediums to extend the benefits of teaching yoga to not just those around but anywhere across the globe. Suddenly yoga practices and learnings are not bound by geographies and distance. When I completed an online yoga certification program with fellow students from all over the world, it made me realise the potential we are truly unlocking. Today I have people I guide and practice with not just from India but also from France and Hong Kong. And the joy of how far we can reach out and how many more lives we can benefit is genuinely enriching and overwhelming.

As yoga unfolds itself into our lives through technology, I urge everyone reading this to make the most of the access we have got to this wonderful practice, sitting right in our homes. There is no better time than now to begin the discipline of yoga.