Is Yoga Same As Stretching Exercise?

The word ‘Yoga’ is translated as ‘to join’, ‘to unite’, or ‘union’. Techniques and traditions of Yoga date back to as early as 500 BC! Many of us ask, “Is Yoga really different from stretching?” Let’s take a look at some of the known benefits of Yoga which make it different from other stretching exercises.

Yoga vs. Stretching – Joint movements

Do you stretch often? What’s the range of your usual stretching exercise? You’d probably need to look at a medical chart to see which muscles you are actually hitting. Yoga, on the other hand, provides a large range of movement for your joints. The ‘asanas’ or, in plain English, the different types of yogic exercises target specific muscles and joints. It increases flexibility of your joints.

Stretching Heals while Yoga Prevents

Stretching helps to heal muscle and bone injuries quicker. We don’t need to tell you that, we all know it. But did you know that Yoga is known to prevent injuries in the first place? Most yogic exercises revolve around maintaining the ‘correct posture’ all the time. Even the movements are carefully coordinated to strengthen the core of your muscles and bones. It is well known that improved posture and improved muscle movements help to prevent injuries in the day to day routine. Wouldn’t you like to prevent injuries in the first place?

Yoga is physical and spiritual

We love the fact that Yoga is based on the idea of moving energy through the body. The Yoga we see today is a variant of the traditional version. Popularly, ‘Health Yoga’ is used by many users to get fit, whilst maintaining the traditional influence of ancient Yoga.

This form of Yoga is said to be focused on the purification of the ‘prana’ or the vital energy of the body. Did you know that studies have shown that regular practice of Yoga lead to improved energy levels? We agree to this as, we have been able to cope with stress in a much better way since the time we have been practicing Yoga.

Yoga is flexibility while Stretching is well, stretching

When you stretch your body, the muscles tend to contract and expand. Yoga does that, plus it adds basic flexibility. Yoga targets core muscle groups like the abdominals and back. Wouldn’t you reckon that increased flexibility within these core muscles is a massive benefit?

Yoga improves circulation

We think this is one of the key differences between Yoga and Stretching. Stretching is exercising. Yoga is exercising + breathing. Yoga involves strict breathing techniques. It aims to maintain and improve the breathing cycle of your body. What does this do? This is said to improve lung capacity, and circulation levels in the body. We don’t need to tell you that better circulation leads to better oxygen flow within the body, right?

Yoga has long term benefits

Okay, we are going to go a bit technical here. “Asanas” refer to the different postures of Yoga. Usually, a routine Yoga session begins with an ‘asana’ and then works to incorporate strenuous, vigorous and physically challenging postures. Concentration and control of breath is key – which is also a powerful form of meditation. Why do we say this? Well, stretching gives you physical fitness.

We ask, “What’s next?” Yoga, on the other hand gives you physical fitness and long term health benefits. Deliberate muscle tensioning improves cardiovascular fitness. Certain movements of abdominal muscles improve blood flow in the surrounding area which helps digestion and other bowel problems. Stress, anxiety, obesity, posture, circulation – Yoga provides long term benefits for all these and much more.

Some trivia

– Did you know that Yoga is also described as ‘Science of living”? The very foundation of Yoga and its asanas revolve around awareness, breathing, physical and mental stability.

-It is general perception that Yoga is practiced only by Buddhists and Hindus. Nope. Did you know that Yoga or forms of it are also practiced in Christianity, Islam, Jainism, and a few more religions?

-According to Gregory Possehl, a professor of Anthrology, ancient seals found at the Indus Valley Civilization (3300-1700 BC) sites in Pakistan depict positions resembling forms of Yoga.

What do we think?

It’s quite clear. There is an obvious difference between Yoga and Stretching! If you are curious enough to give Yoga a shot, we suggest that you go to a qualified and recognized Yoga teacher. There are many ‘fakes’ out there. Beware!