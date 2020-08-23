5 Tips for Coping with Stress During Pregnancy

Pregnancy can be a magical time as well as a very stressful time for any woman. It is the time when her hormones go haywire and she also has to deal with the changes in her body.

It is not only the physical stress of walking around with a large belly that she has to deal with, but she also has to contend with the changing emotions in her head. Her stress increases when there are more kids in the house and she is working. It is very easy to get stressed and blow your top off.

Instead of making life miserable for you and for those around you, you can try these things to help you cope with stress during pregnancy.

1. Identify what causes maximum stress when you are pregnant and try to stay away from it

You can be stressed with the way your body is changing, you can be stressed about the ever ballooning weight, and you can be stressed about cleaning the house or looking after the other kids. There are so many things that can drive you nuts. Identify and isolate what’s causing you most stress. Once you identify the culprits it would be easier for you to work on it and be less stressed.

2. Ask for help when you feel overwhelmed

You could have been self-sufficient and independent all your life. But when you are pregnant it always is good to ask for help from someone. You can ask your mother, father, siblings or friends to help around with chores. You can ask your husband to pitch in with the housework and bring down the hours you work in the office.

3. Take some time off to relax and get pampered

Always remember that life in your house will go on even when you are not around. It may look like your husband is helpless without you, but he will manage pretty well without you around. Check into a spa, relax as much as you want and get pampered. You deserve every pampering session you get.

4. Take a long walk

A long slow paced walk also helps when you are stressed out during the pregnancy. Do not leave the house in a huff and take out the anger on your poor knees. But pace yourself comfortably and go for a walk. These walks would definitely calm you down and bring down your stress.

5. Listen to your favorite music

Music is a great stress buster. If you have a favorite song or a band, you can listen to it or listen to a soothing song. It brings down your stress and calms you down a lot.

Stress during pregnancy can be harmful for you and for the baby. Do not let stress affect the health of you and your baby as both of you need to remain happy and healthy. Never let anyone irritate you and keep things that bring you stress away from you as much as possible. Pregnancy is a beautiful time and you should enjoy it as much as you can.