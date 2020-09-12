Juice Recipes to Reduce Your Stress

If there’s one choice of super food for the healthiest, you would hear that most of them include a glass of natural and fresh blend of juice in their morning meal. Why juice? Our body needs all the nutrients and minerals it can get from all the food we eat. The most abundant source of these nutrients and minerals are fruits and vegetables.

Do you still remember the time when your mother keeps on telling you to chew your food well and chew it slowly? It’s because our body can only digest what can be digested easily and puts to waste everything else that is wasted.

When you eat solid food, your stomach works to grind those food bits into usable energy and keep off the rest out of your body. You might have eaten a lot but only those digested in your stomach can give you energy.

Juice on the other hand relieves your stomach of its usual work of grinding food and digesting it. It allows you to maximize instead what nutrients and minerals fruits and vegetables alike can offer. So if you’re feeling stressed out, tired and a bit depressed, here’s one good news: there are juice recipes exclusively made to help you beat stress.

So if you’ve got a pen and paper there (a sharp mind would do as well), here’s some natural fruit and vegetable juice recipes you might find helpful to help relieve your stress and prevent it from coming at you.

Spinach Juice

Prepare to juice:

2 big handfuls of fresh spinach

3 to 4 stalks of celery and broccoli

1 large carrot

Why it’s good for you: Spinach (or anything green) is naturally rich in tryptophan, an amino acid also present in soy that helps your mood and provides you with better sleep. It’s also rich in magnesium which is helpful in relaxing your nerves and muscles.

Beet Juice

Prepare to juice:

1 small beet

3 small carrots

8 stalks of celery

1 stalk of broccoli

2 cloves of garlic

Why it’s good for you: Broccoli is naturally high in vitamin C, a plus to make your immune system strong by increasing your antibodies. Garlic contains sulphur compounds that have powerful antimicrobial properties for your immune system.

Truth is, you can actually make juices that are de-stressing with fruits you are familiar with. So long as they are rich in vitamin C, magnesium and B complex, you’ll find that having the perfect juice a day is enough to keep your stress away. Besides, you may not be so particular to having meds or keeping up with your stress too long so if you want to avoid it coming or simply keep it out of your system when it strikes, better buy yourself a juicer and start with several of these fruits for fruity and nutritious stress busting combinations as you like it.

Strawberries

Raspberries

Pineapples

Papayas

Oranges

Melons

Mango

Lemons

Grapefruits

Blueberries

Done? Now, prepare to juice your day towards the healthy and happy you.