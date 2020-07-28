The Best Ways to Get Your Pre-Pregnancy Figure Back

Now that your bundle of joy has come out of your womb and has adjusted to an earthly life, it’s time for you to get back to your pre-pregnancy self. It’s not just about losing those extra pounds or looking slimmer, but about getting back to a healthy routine to ensure a wonderful life for your baby, your family and of course, yourself.

Mentioned below are simple ways to get your pre-pregnancy figure back.

Don’t expect a transition overnight

There’s one thing which you must always keep in mind, you are not going to lose that pouch on the very next day, after your baby pops out. You will lose it gradually. The good news is, after childbirth, a woman goes through several hormonal changes that helps her midsection shrink back to its original state, the one which you had before the ‘good news’! So, you need not get into a rigorous exercise regimen soon after your baby is a month old. You will not only harm yourself but your baby as well. If you’ve had a cesarean section, you will have to wait for your doctor’s advice.

Start in a gentle way

Once you find yourself fit enough to get onto an exercise regimen, you can begin with gentle exercises. Initially, you can simply go for leisurely strolls. Then, you may begin with simple toning exercises like side bends.

Have a healthy diet

Losing weight after pregnancy is far more easier and faster than otherwise. What’s more, you need not diet or starve for that to happen! You only need to eat the right things to replenish the nutrients that your body has lost. In this way, you will also have loads of energy to take care of your baby and go through a demanding exercise regime. Include high-fiber, low fat foods in your daily meals. Have fruits whenever you feel like binging on biscuits or chocolates or cakes.

Drink milk

Drinking at least 3-4 glasses of milk daily will increase your calcium intake. If you are a breastfeeding mother, then you must have an intake of at least 1000 mg of calcium every day. Here’s a good news related to breast feeding. When you breastfeed your baby, your body releases a hormone called oxytocin, which helps you get back to your pre-pregnancy state. Doesn’t that sound great?

Have the right posture

Maintaining the right posture is extremely important. Many a times, new moms have the wrong posture while rocking or carrying their babies. As a result, the back and arms get strained which leads to several physiological problems in the long run. One more folly that most new mothers commit is, hunching forward to reach their babies during a breastfeeding session. This leads to severe backache which affects day-to-day activities.

Practice Kegel exercises

Kegel exercises help to strengthen the muscles of the pelvic floor. As a result, you tend to lose that bloated tummy with regular practice. Begin with the simplest of Kegel exercises, like holding your tummy in for 5 seconds and then releasing it. With the passage of time, you can go to an advanced level.

Find alternatives

If you think you aren’t fit enough to join a gym or an aerobics class, you can simply find alternate ways to burn your calories. For example, walk up the stairs instead of using the elevator. Or walk up to your convenience store instead of driving your car.

Have patience

Don’t keep on checking your weight or inches every now and then. You won’t notice any difference if you stand on the weighing scale everyday. It will only make you feel sad about the fact that you haven’t reduced at all. Have patience instead. Wait for two months and then have a look at the weighing scale. When you lose inches, your friends/family will be the first ones to notice it and tell you.

Join a group

Join a group of new mommies and talk to them about your issues. When you vocalize your issues before those sailing the same boat, you will feel more at ease and find solutions to your problems. Who knows, through this group, you may get acquainted to a nutritionist or a fitness expert who has recently given birth to a baby! She might advice you on the right ways to get back to your pre-pregnancy state.

Life post-pregnancy can be a challenge and getting back to the pre-pregnancy figure can be a tedious job. But, the effort is truly worthwhile. Firstly, it makes you fit enough to tackle the demands of your new life. Secondly, it instills a lot of self-confidence in you that helps you go a long way. All the best!