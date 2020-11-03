Vaccine ‘may never materialise’ despite PM claiming we can beat Covid by Spring

A top Government minister raised fresh fears over a coronavirus vaccine today – admitting there might never be an inoculation.

As England braced for a fresh lockdown coming into force on Wednesday night, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said a Covid-19 vaccination “may never materialise”.

He told the Confederation of British Industry’s annual conference: “The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is in final phase trials, with the prospect of a vaccine early next year.

“Whilst there has been rapid progress, we recognise that a vaccine which fully eliminates the virus may never materialise, so we plan to also protect the country in other ways.

“As the Prime Minister set out on Saturday, we have the immediate prospect of using many millions of cheap, reliable and rapid-turnaround tests.

“Over the next few days and weeks, we will plan a steady, but significant deployment of these tests.

“There are paths out of this current predicament to eventually get business fully on its feet and the economy firing on all cylinders.”

But, appearing at the virtual event, Labour leader Keir Starmer fuelled hopes of a breakthrough in the hunt for a jab.

He said: “The predominant view is there will be a vaccine, so I don’t subscribe to the view that there isn’t going to be one.

“But I don’t think it will necessarily be what people are expecting in terms of whether it’s 100% effective across all ages.

“We are going to adapt but I am optimistic and I’m sure I speak for everyone when I say I really hope there is a vaccine.

“It may take longer than we think, it may not operate as exactly as people think where there will come a day when everybody is vaccinated and we go back to normal.

“But I do think in the end there will be a vaccine.”