UK coronavirus vaccine ‘to be given to over 85s and front line NHS workers next month’

The coronavirus vaccine will be given to over 85s and frontline NHS workers next month, a magazine for GPs has claimed.

Pulse Today says surgeries will be asked to prepare to administer the vaccine from the start of December.

Currently, two vaccines are being prepared, with one requiring two shots and needing to be kept at minus 70 degrees.

Alongside GPs, there will be teams delivering it to care homes, according to Pulse Today.

Pulse reported last month that the NHS was looking to start the rollout of the vaccine from December, with sources close to the issue putting the chances at ’50/50′.

It comes after the UK’s coronavirus R rate was found to be falling as England braces itself to go back into lockdown.

Figures released by the Covid Symptom Study, which is run by King’s College London, suggests the rate could be closer to 1 than previously thought.

The UK’s R rate – which measures how fast the virus is spreading – is estimated at around 1.1.

In England the study found it is around 1.1, in Wales it is thought to be 1.2 and in Scotland it is believed to be 1.1.

This means the number of new cases will double every 28 days.

On Friday the government’s SAGE committee estimated the rate was between 1.1 and 1.3, with a daily growth rate of 2% to 4%.

Experts estimate there are around 43,569 new symptomatic cases of the virus every day in the community.

There are around 602,857 current cases, the data suggests.

It is a sharp rise from a week ago, when the daily figure was thought to be around 36,251 – with the rate in the north of England thought to be around four times higher than in the south.

Those aged between 30 and 59 are seeing the sharpest rise in new cases.

Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London, said: “While cases are still rising across the UK, we want to reassure people that cases have not spiralled out of control, as has been recently reported from other surveys.

“We are still seeing a steady rise nationally, doubling every four weeks, with the possible exception of Scotland which may be showing signs of a slow down.”