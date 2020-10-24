Oxford Covid-19 vaccine ‘provokes strong immunity’ and ‘working as expected’, study finds

A coronavirus vaccine developed at Oxford University is “doing everything expected” and provokes strong immunity to the virus, according to a study.

The vaccine, which many hope will defeat the ongoing battle against Covid-19, is understood to safely trigger an immune response in volunteers who took part in the trials.

David Matthews, an expert in virology from Bristol University, who led the research, said the vaccine is “doing everything we expected.”

He said: “This is an important study as we are able to confirm that the genetic instructions underpinning this vaccine, which is being developed as fast as safely possible, are correctly followed when they get into a human cell.

“Until now, the technology hasn’t been able to provide answers with such clarity, but we now know the vaccine is doing everything we expected and that is only good news in our fight against the illness.”

These instructions detail how to make the spike protein from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

Once the spike protein is made, the immune system reacts to it, pre-training the immune system to identify a real Covid-19 infection.

This means that when the person vaccinated is confronted with SARS-CoV-2, their immune system is pre-trained and ready to attack it.

Sarah Gilbert, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of Oxford and lead on the Oxford vaccine trial, said: “This is a wonderful example of cross-disciplinary collaboration, using new technology to examine exactly what the vaccine does when it gets inside a human cell.

“The study confirms that large amounts of the coronavirus spike protein are produced with great accuracy, and this goes a long way to explaining the success of the vaccine in inducing a strong immune response.”

The research was not peer reviewed by other scientists, but was published as a preprint before review.

Sir Patrick Vallance said that while there has been “remarkable” progress made around the world, vaccines will not be in widespread use until some time next year.

Speaking at a Downing Street press briefing, he said it was too early to speculate about how effective a vaccine might be, but said the aim would be for a vaccine to allow the “release” of measures such as social distancing and mask-wearing.

“That’s got to be an aim that we would all wish for and that’s why so many companies around the world are working on vaccines and why there has been such remarkable progress,” he said.

“Things are progressing well, there are vaccines that produce an immune response, they’re in phase three clinical trials, we should be seeing some data read-outs over the course of this year, but I remain of the view that the possibility of wider-spread use of vaccines isn’t going to be until spring or so next year by the time we get enough doses and enough understanding of the outputs to use them.

“Now we may get a few doses this side of Christmas, maybe something could happen, but I think we should more realistically be looking at spring, and of course there are no guarantees until the studies have read out.