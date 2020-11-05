GPs ‘told to prepare for coronavirus vaccine rollouts within weeks’

A coronavirus vaccine could be rolled out before Christmas, reports suggest.

The head of the NHS in England, Sir Simon Stevens told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that surgeries across the country will be told to get ready to administer the new jab before Christmas.

More than 200 possible vaccines are currently being worked on and at least one is set to be used widely from early 2021.

GP magazine, Pulse Today reported on Tuesday that over 85s, NHS frontline workers and care home residents will be the first to be vaccinated in December.

Sir Stevens said: “We’ll be writing to GP practices this week to get them geared up to start by Christmas if the vaccine becomes available.

“There are over 200 vaccines in development and we believe that we should hopefully get one or more of those available from the first part of next year.

“In anticipation of that, we’re also gearing the NHS up to be ready to make a start on administering Covid vaccines before Christmas if they become available.

There are two vaccines against Covid-19 currently leading race to make it into GP practises for next month – one is being developed by the German biotech firm BioNtech along with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and the vaccine candidate being developed by University of Oxford and AstraZeneca.

Both vaccines are in phase three of clinical trials and neither will get to the market without being signed off by regulators confirming that they are both safe and effective.

It has been suggested that regulators could be getting clinical data within weeks.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “While there are no certainties in the development, production, and timing of new vaccines, there is a possibility a Covid-19 vaccine could be available in the UK in the first part of 2021.

“It will only be rolled out once proven to be safe and effective through robust clinical trials and approved by medicines regulator the MHRA (the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency).

“Once approved, the NHS stands ready to begin the vaccination programme to those most at risk, before being rolled out more widely.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “The NHS has well-established plans for delivering vaccinations across the country including the annual flu jab and children’s immunisations and work is underway to build on these tried and tested approaches so that when a vaccine is ready, staff can deliver it safely.”