Dr. Fauci Says You Don’t Have to Do This Anymore to Avoid COVID

Over the last several months since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, guidance on how to prevent the highly infectious virus has continued to change as research has evolved.

However, there is still some confusion as to what the most important prevention measures are in keeping the deadly virus at bay. In a new interview with Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit on Monday morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert and key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, revealed where you should be focusing your energy.

Read on for more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don’t miss these Sure Signs You’ve Already Had Coronavirus.

What Did Dr. Fauci Say You Can Stop Doing?

“We know that this virus overwhelmingly predominantly is transmitted by the respiratory route by either droplets that are large enough, essentially to travel, to get to someone’s nose, eyes, mouth, or aerosol a little bit. We don’t know exactly what the extent of the aerosol is. We know it does play a role exactly how much is still being worked out,” Fauci began.

While person-to-person is the primary way the virus spreads, he doesn’t negate the potential to get infected via touch.

“We also know that the virus can live on inanimate objects,” he continued, explaining that according to the transmissibility and the epidemiology, “that is very likely a very, very minor, minor aspect” of transmissibility. “We can’t say it’s zero. It certainly is real and is finite, but it’s minor.”

Therefore, when it comes to preventative measures, he doesn’t emphasize wiping down items. “I think we should spend less time worrying about wiping down a grocery bag than we should about just washing our hands frequently,” he said.

Dr. Fauci Has His Own Ritual With Plastic Bags

When it comes to his own life, he reveals his own ritual. “So you asked me what I do when I come from the grocery store or when someone gives me a take-out bag, which I do a lot now, because I don’t go into restaurants and sit down.

I want to keep them going financially. So I do a lot of takeout. So I do have a bag that I bring into my house,” he said. “Instead of worrying about the bag, I’ll open the bag and then I’ll just wash my hands thoroughly, which is what you should do.”

In general, he suggests not worrying as much about touching things, but focusing on hand hygiene instead. “I think doing that natural public health measure and not worrying about touching things that might or might not have anything to do with transmissibility, just focus on washing your hands,” he advises.

So wash your hands, wear your face mask, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don’t miss these 35 Places You’re Most Likely to Catch COVID. – eatthis