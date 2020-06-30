Do We Need To Wear Face Masks Inside Our Cars?

The coronavirus pandemic has undeniably impacted all aspects of our lives. The lockdowns have restricted us from traveling and the risk of contracting the virus has changed the way we prepare our food. And now it seems that even our driving habits have been altered by the outbreak.

When going outside, it’s not uncommon to see people wearing face masks even as they drive around in their cars. But do we really need to wear facial protection even when we are in enclosed spaces like our vehicles?

According to WebMD, there is actually no need to wear facial masks when we are driving alone and no one else is there with us in the car. This is because there is no risk of transmission in this case.

However, there are situations wherein we really need to wear face masks while driving. The first of which is when you have other people in the car, especially those who do not live with you. In this case, apart from wearing personal protective equipment, it is also a wise idea to switch off the recirculation setting of your vehicle’s air conditioner.

Another case where you need to wear a face mask is when you are sick and you have other people in the car with you. Even if it’s not the coronavirus, it would still be a good idea to wear a mask, so other people won’t contract whatever germ you have in your system.

If you easily feel anxious about going out in public amid the outbreak, then you might also find yourself wearing a mask at all times, even when you are driving. Finally, if you are traveling short distances, then keeping the mask on would be ideal so you won’t have to take it off and put it back on again and again.

Experts are strongly encouraging the use of face masks when going outside at a time when the coronavirus continues to ravage many cities in the U.S. If you are still confused if you should wear a mask while driving, just think of your car as an extension of your home. At your house, you don’t need to wear a mask when no one else is around. When guests come or the repairman comes in for a visit, that’s the time you would likely wear a mask.