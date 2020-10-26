Coronavirus vaccine deliveries set to begin at British hospitals ‘from next week’

Coronavirus vaccine stocks are set to start being sent out in Britain from next week, it has been claimed.

A London hospital trust has been given the heads up that batches of the potential Covid-19 antidote Oxford Astra-Zenica could be available from the week beginning November 2, according to health sources.

Trials are still ongoing but huge efforts are being made to ensure hospitals in the capital are ahead of the game if and when the potential vaccine is greenlit.

Other clinical trials have reportedly been halted at the trust to ensure thousands of frontline staff can be vaccinated as soon as there’s an official thumbs up – and extra security measures are being readied.

A Whitehall source told The Sun: “They are liaising with the police and even the army over a number of security concerns.”

It comes after the Mail on Sunday reported George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in Warwickshire was told to be prepared to being vaccinating staff from early December.

The White House’s infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci has already said it will be clear by the beginning of December whether any of the multiple potential vaccines are safe.

A Department for Health spokesperson said: “The NHS has a tried and tested track record for delivering vaccination programmes and will work with existing partners across the healthcare system to ensure a Covid-19 vaccine can be deployed safely and effectively.

“A Covid-19 vaccine will only be deployed once it has been proven to be safe and effective through robust clinical trials and approved for use by the independent regulator.”

It comes after reports Britain has already stockpiled 340 million doses from six prototype vaccines – the most of any country.

But the head of the UK Vaccine Taskforce Kate Bingham has admitted there are still plenty of uncertainties and that any vaccine would like require more than one dose.

She told Sky News last month a “partially effective vaccine is better than no vaccine at all”, pointing to flu jabs which are widely used but only 50 percent effective.

She added the UK had stockpiled so many doses in order to “maximise our chances”, and said it is important to cover every “different immune profile”, but that a viable vaccine was unlikely to be ready to be rolled out until 2021.

The Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine and another from BioNTech/Pfizer are expected to release findings from phase 3 trials in the coming weeks.

Oxford vaccine head Professor Andrew Pollard has warned strict restrictions would have to be continued for months even if one of the trials proved successful.

“Life won’t be back to normal until summer at the earliest. We may need masks until July,” he previously told the Daily Mail.

“Until we’ve got a high level of immunity in the population so that we can stop the virus so most vulnerable people are immune, there is going to be a risk.”

He said once final stage trials are completed and submitted to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, scrutiny won’t happen “overnight”, but rather weeks.